Your Ticket: Crane Trust to host ‘The Flyaway Adventures’ on May 21

Crane Trust Nature and Visitors Center will host “The Flyaway Adventures,” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the center.

“Flyaway Adventures” is an event filled with bird-themed crafts and activities for all ages, including coloring pages, bird worksheets, origami, homemade binoculars and notebooks, bird masks, seed bombs, bird seed feeders, a “bird beak buffet,” a nature scavenger hunt and more.

Visitors can also browse through the Hornady Art Gallery, check out the Crimson Gift Shop filled with Nebraska-made goods, or walk along the nature trails. The snack bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no charge for this event.

Crane Trust is a non-profit organization whose mission is to protect and maintain the physical, hydrological and biological integrity of the Big Bend area of the Platte River so that it continues to function as a life support system for whooping cranes, sandhill cranes and other migratory bird species.

The Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center is located at 9325 S. Alda Road, just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda. For more information, call 308-382-1820 or check online at cranetrust.org.

Broken Bow to host annual ANAC conference

BROKEN BOW — For the first time, the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs will host its annual conference in Broken Bow, its 57th.

Conference dates are June 8-11.

There are 38 art clubs in Nebraska, which is the only state to bring art in its various forms from all the clubs for an annual exhibit. Grand Island hosted the first in 1965, Albion in 2019 was the most recent. Generally, a single club takes on the task of hosting the state conference, but the 2022 conference is bringing together a hub of volunteer artists from six art clubs coming together to host the Broken Bow event.

Committee members and their club include: Sue Oiler Dowse, Darwin Hunt, (Vissid’Arte, Comstock) Betty Carlson (Artissimos, North Loup) Nicole Hoffmann (Mullen Art Center) Mary Smith, Callaway (Arrow Artists, Broken Bow) Tresa Haney, Oconto (Prairie 7, Dunning) and Terri Licking, (Thedford Art Guild).

Mid-Plains Community College in Broken Bow will display approximately 300 pieces of art, as well as host some of the workshops. The Red Barn at the Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway Visitor Centerand the Wild Rose Gallery will host receptions on Wednesday, June 8, before the movie “Ocean of Grass” is shown at 7 p.m. at the Fox Theatre.

Other planned events include a Sandhills Supper and Serenade with Custer County natives R.P. Smith and Don Schauda on Thursday night at Fiesta Brava Mexican Restaurant; and an awards banquet Friday night at the Broken Bow Public Library.

Mary Binford Miller of Liberal, Kan., will judge the art for Best of Show and other awards. She will offer a three-day oil painting workshop which can be taken one or all three days.

For a complete list of workshops and more information, check online at www.nebraskaartclubs.org.

The exhibits at the college will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, and Friday, June 10, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11. There is no admission charge and visitors of all ages are welcome.

A traveling show, including pieces from the exhibit, will tour Nebraska over the next year with stops planned in O’Neill, Valentine, Alliance, Ogallala, McCook, Mullen, Thedford, Comstock, North Loup, Red Cloud, Beatrice, Lincoln and Fremont, which will host the 2023 ANAC conference.

Grammy winner Elling headlines Jazz in June lineup

LINCOLN — This year’s Jazz in June lineup features a two-time Grammy Award winner, a Minneapolis-based group with a New Orleans-inspired sound and a couple of Nebraska favorites.

The free concert series, now in its 31st year, takes place at 7 p.m. every Tuesday in June in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden, west of Sheldon Museum of Art on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus. A market offers food and drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday. The concert series is produced by UNL with support from the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Each concert feature two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., respectively, with a 15-minute intermission.

Bike Valet will provide free, secure parking for bicycles from 5 p.m. until an hour after each concert at the east end of the market. For more information, visit https://bike.unl.edu/bikevalet or call the Outdoor Adventures Center at 402-472-4777.

Nebraska’s longest-running free concert series, Jazz in June will feature some of the top jazz artists in the nation.

The lineup:

June 7: Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars — A native of Havana, Cuba, William has assembled a stellar cast of musicians for the birth of a new Afro-Cuban jazz orchestra. Fronted by Havana vocalist Onelio Perez, the group offers different styles of Cuban music and performs tributes to the famed Buena Vista Social Club.

June 14: Darryl White Quartet — White’s group will perform a mixture of traditional and contemporary jazz styles, including works ranging from Louis Armstrong to Miles Davis. An associate professor of trumpet and jazz studies at Nebraska, White has performed as a soloist with the Omaha Symphony, Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra and the Grand Junction Symphony, and at the Roaring Fork Jazz Festival.

June 21: Kurt Elling — One of the most celebrated artists in DownBeat magazine history, Elling has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards, winning two. A highly adept singer-songwriter who possesses a resonant baritone and four-octave range, he has won over a global fan base, in addition to numerous awards, for his distinctive brand of vocal jazz.

June 28: Davina and the Vagabonds — This group’s New Orleans sound features elements of blues, jazz, R&B, soul and gospel. The group has created a stir on the national music scene with its high-energy live shows, skillful musicianship, sharp-dressed professionalism and Davina Sowers’ commanding stage presence. With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band is winning over audiences one show at a time. This rollicking quintet is held together by Sowers’ keyboard playing, with acoustic bass, drums, and a spicy trumpet and trombone horn section.

While Jazz in June is free, there is a reserved, shaded seating area in front of the stage that costs $25 for a single-day ticket or $80 for all four weeks. Patrons interested in prime, reserved seating can visit https://www.liedcenter.org.

The community is invited to join Jazz in June’s membership program, The Rhythm Club. Membership supports the booking of top-tier artists and new education programs, and helps keep the concerts free. Donate directly through the Give To Lincoln page at https://www.givetolincoln.com/nonprofits/jazz-in-june. For more information, visit https://www.jazzinjune.com or https://www.facebook.com/jazzinjuneunl.

Those interested in donating or serving as a Jazz in June volunteer or board member can email Semrad at jazzinjune@unl.edu.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

The movie is rated R for some violence, sexual material and language.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

