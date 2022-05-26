Your Ticket: Grand Island Public Library hosts children’s art show

The Grand Island Public Library will host a children’s art show as part of the summer reading program “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Artists age 10 and younger, as of June 30, may enter one piece of art for this show. A parent or guardian may submit artwork with an entry form; entries will be accepted until Thursday, June 24.

All entries must be ready to hang or display in a glass case. All art entries will be photographed for inclusion on GIPL’s Virtual Community Art Show and include the artist’s first name.

The”Oceans of Possibilities” children’s art show will be available for public viewing in the library’s Art Alcove from Wednesday, June 1, through June 30, during regular business hours.

The Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information about this art show, contact Jeanne Simons at 308-385-5333, ext. 118, or jeannes@gilibrary.org.

Merryman PAC box office temporarily closed

KEARNEY — The box office at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney is temporarily closed to the public, due to extensive building renovations taking place this summer.

Tickets may still be purchased online at pickmytickets.com.

If you need assistance you may email the box office at mpacboxoffice@kearneycats.com, or call 308-698-8297, leave a message, and your call will be returned.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The movie is rated PG-13 for some fantasy action/violence.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in The Independent. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper style and policy.