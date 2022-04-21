Your Ticket: Hastings Symphony concludes season with Sunday concert

HASTINGS — Closing its 96th consecutive season, the Hastings Symphony Orchestra will present a program on Sunday, April 24, featuring works from diverse composers and photographs from local award-winning photographer Jorn Olsen.

Selections include the world-premiere of “Movements for Flute and Orchestra” composed by Carlos Simon and performed by flautist Brian Dunbar from the Crane School of Music in Potsdam, N.Y.

The concerto marks only the second-known time a Black American composer has penned a flute concerto. Byron Jensen, conductor of the Hastings Symphony, says “Movements” is about life experiences.

“In his program notes, Carlos Simon writes that he composed the piece to express the fluidity of one’s life that can range from ecstatic joys to deeply-felt grief,” Jensen said. “His music combines rhythmic vitality, pensive harmonies, and explores some modern performance techniques for the flute soloist. I believe ‘Movements’ is destined to become a widely-known work in the repertoire.”

The Hastings Symphony participated in a consortium to commission “Movements,” and the group will be the first orchestra to perform the work.

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. in the Masonic Center Auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Ave., in Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors age 60 and older. Students will be admitted free. To purchase tickets in advance, call 402-469-9396 or email hso@hastingssymphony.com

For more information, check the symphony’s website at www.hastingssymphony.com

Springfest set for Sunday at Prairie Loft

HASTINGS — Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning will host its 11th Springfest from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The center is located at 4705 DLD Road, just west of Hastings. The event will take place rain or shine.

Activities for all ages will include family activities, farm animals, farm equipment displays, natural playground and mud kitchen, and scavenger hunts, plus art vendors, food trucks, demonstrations and more on the grounds at Prairie Loft.

New this year, the Hastings Public Library will bring its bookmobile and provide story times and crafts.

Vendors will offer food, face painting, jewelry, art, home décor, coffee, books, jams, jellies, salsas and more.

Event partners and exhibitors include the Rural Ranchers 4-H Club and Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association, among others.

Admission is free, but donations are always appreciated.

Details, directions and other program information is available at www.prairieloft.org and on Facebook.

Prairie Loft’s mission is to teach agriculture appreciation, outdoor education, cultural connections and the wise use of natural resources.

Family Arts & Fun Festival set for April 30 in Kearney

KEARNEY — Kearney Cultural Partners will host the Family Arts & Fun Festival on Saturday, April 30, at Harmon Park in Kearney.

Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the festival will include music, art, theater, dance, culture, and more. Kids can step into a giant bubble, create their own art projects, take part in a storybook walk, run the obstacle course, step inside a fire truck, jump in the bounce houses, and visit a number of interactive stations. Families can also meet stilt walkers, see amazing fire jugglers, and enjoy special live performances.

There is no charge for any of these activities. Visit KearneyCulturalPartners.com for more information.

Theater capstones feature stand-up comedy, original one act

HASTINGS — Hastings College Theatre has announced performances for two upcoming capstones productions, a stand-up comedy show to be staged off campus on Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, and an original one-act production on campus April 28-30.

For her capstone, senior theater major Darci Wax of Colorado Springs, Colo., is performing a standup comedy routine, “This is not funny.” She said material for the show has a few sprinkles mentioning mental health, being 21 and hating peas.

The Friday show begins at 8 p.m. at Art Bar, 647 W. Second St., and the Saturday, performance begins at 8 p.m. at First Street Brewing, 119 N. St. Joseph Ave. Both shows are free and open to the public.

Kai Marshall’s original one act, “Celestials,” will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 28, 29 and 30, at Scott Studio Theatr, 806 N. Turner Ave.

“Celestials” tells the tale of how the sun, Solis, and the moon, Lune, fell in love. In order to become the true protector of her system, Solis must have the moons of every planet of the solar system fight for her hand.

She is not keen on the idea until she meets Lune, the moon of Earth. As the two grow closer, they find that they are in love and wish to stay together. However, there are other forces at hand that attempt to pry the two lovers apart.

Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. all three days, and tickets are $8 and available at the door beginning 30 minutes before each performance or by emailing tickets@hastings.edu.

Marshall, who wrote and is directing the production, is a senior theater major from Omaha.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“The Lost City” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story.

Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

The movie is rated PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for children 12 and younger and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

