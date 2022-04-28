Your Ticket: Historical society plans two Sunday events

The Hall County Historical Society will host two events on Sunday, May 1, including it’s monthly Voices from the Past program and a special fundraiser as part of Go Big Give.

First up is a special Tex-Mex food event served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.

Menu includes a choice of street tacos, breakfast burritos or pork green chili stew with sides, along with “virgin’ margaritas and bloody mary’s.

Cost is $12.50 per person. Proceeds will be applied to the placement of 12 historical markers in Hall County in honor of the society’s 100th anniversary.

Following the meal, at 3 p.m. local meteorologist Kent Boughton will present at program focusing on the June 3, 1980, tornadoes.

At that time Boughton was beginning his career in weather forecasting, working for KHAS-TV in Hastings.. He was on duty throughout the night, keeping the public informed as to the weather happenings. Boughton will tell of his experiences in the tornado and his involvement in reporting that evening.

This is the final Voices from the Past program for the season. The program is free for members of HCHS and $5 for non members. For more information, contact Michelle Setlik at 308-380-4480.

Grand Island Public Library displays works from local artist

The Grand Island Public Library is hosting a display of works from local artist John Galbraith — including oil paintings, drawings and prints — in the Art Alcove from May 1 through May 20.

“I began creating art as soon as I could hold a pencil,” Galbraith said. “It has been my life passion and an outlet for me to express and reflect on all of the thoughts and ideas that swirl through my head. After graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 2002, I began taking classes at the University of Nebraska at Kearney as an art major.”

The library at 1124 W. Second St. is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; it is closed on Saturday. For more information, call 308-385-5333.

‘World Goes ’Round’ runs through Sunday at UNK

KEARNEY — University Theatre at Kearney is presenting “The World Goes ’Round,” a stunning revue of the songbook from the Tony Award-winning team of John Kander and Fred Ebb.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Miriam Drake Theatre.

Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, “The World Goes ’Round” is a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. With pieces from well-known musicals such as “Cabaret,” “Chicago” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” this hit parade features a number of unforgettable gems, including “Mr. Cellophane,” “Maybe This Time,” “Cabaret” and “New York, New York.”

This production runs a little more than two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.

All seating is general admission. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for non-UNK students and seniors; $7 per person for groups of 10 or more; and free for UNK students with a valid ID; contact the box office at 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.

Face masks are encouraged, but not required.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Morbius” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some frightening images, and brief strong language.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and senior. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in The Independent. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper style and policy.