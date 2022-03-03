Your Ticket: Local author to visit Grand Island Public Library

Local author R.J. Post will visit the Grand Island Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday to discuss his book “Lion Taming, Dating and Other Dangerous Endeavors.”

Copies of the book will be for sale and Post will sign them; if you already own a copy, bring it and he’ll sign it too.

“Lion Taming, Dating and Other Dangerous Endeavors” probes mysteries as diverse as dating and time travel, phantoms and unrequited love. Honesty and relationships keep company with spies and scoundrels, mystery-solving teens and the occasional Sasquatch as these 12 tales wind their way to often O. Henry-ish endings. If there’s a corner where John Green bumps into Rod Serling, you’ll find “Lion Taming, Dating and Other Dangerous Endeavors” waiting there … with a laugh or two to keep you smiling.

Post worked as a writer, editor and manager at newspapers in Kansas and Nebraska for 31 years, including 23 years at the Grand Island Independent. He now works as a marketing copywriter. Post grew up in Ohio and Kansas, where he graduated from Dodge City Community College and St. Mary of the Plains College. He and his wife, Susan, have three grown daughters.

The Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 308-385-5333 or check online at www.gilibrary.org,

UNK Theatre presents ‘Silent Sky’ this weekend

KEARNEY — UNK Theatre will present “Silent Sky” through Sunday in the Miriam Drake Theatre at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

“Silent Sky,” by Lauren Gunderson, is the true story of one woman’s dedication to the stars, and how it changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth. At the turn of the 20th century, Henrietta Leavitt, a gifted astronomer ahead of her time, had the opportunity to serve as a “human computer” at the Harvard College Observatory, measuring and cataloging the brightness of stars from photographic plates.

Though she was eager to make her own astronomical discoveries, women of the day were not allowed access to the observatory’s telescope. Still, Leavitt was not deterred and began her own work recording changes in the stars based on the collection of plates she studied. This led her to scientific discoveries that have had an enduring impact on the field of astronomy. In this blend of science, history, family and love, a brilliant young woman charts her own passionate journey through a society determined to keep a woman in her place.

General admission tickets are $10, with discounts available for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. UNK student are admitted free with a valid ID.

For reservations, contact the UNK Theatre Box Office at 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu

Also on the UNK fine arts calendar this month (all in the Fine Arts Recital Hall unless otherwise note):

-- UNK Flute Concert, 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5; free.

-- UNK Choirs Concert, featuring the Men’s Chorus, Women’s Chorus, Choraleers and Collegium, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6; free.

-- Kearney Area Percussion Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9; free.

-- UNK Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10; free.

-- Clarinet & Flute Day Concert, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26; free.

-- Thornton String Quartet, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27; free.

KSO presents ‘American Adventures’ concert

KEARNEY — Kearney Symphony Orchestra will present its next concert, “American Adventures,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Fine Arts Recital Hall.

The performance includes music from American composers Samuel Barber, Florence Price and John Williams, who is best known for his scores for films such as “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Home Alone” and “Schindler’s List.” Williams’ music is immediately recognizable and enjoyed by audiences.

The concert also features UNK Concerto/Aria Competition winner Maximus Wohler as a baritone soloist in selections by Gustav Mahler. Wohler is a senior music student from North Platte.

Individual tickets for the in-person performance are $13 for adults, $10 for UNK faculty and staff, $5 for youths ages 11-18 and free for children 10 and younger and UNK students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at the UNK Theatre Box Office inside the Fine Arts Building.

Box office hours are noon to 1:15 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon o 5 p.m. Fridays; and one hour prior to the performance. For reservations, call 308-865-8417 or email boxoffice@unk.edu.

Audience members are invited to a “Pre-Concert Talk” with KSO board member and UNK professor of music David Nabb from 6:30 to 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building Room 264. The “Pre-Concert Talk” is free and open to all concertgoers, with light refreshments served.

For those who cannot attend in person, the concert will be livestreamed on the KSO website – unk.edu/kso – where you can also access a digital concert program and listen to “Intermission Interviews” featuring Wohler, KSO concertmaster Connie Moon and KSO board member Audrey Kauders.

Hastings College Theatre to present ‘Zombie Prom’

HASTINGS — It’s the 1950s with a strict principal, a pretty girl named Toffee, and a glowing leading man. Literally. When the pretty girl’s family forces her to cut off her relationship with the “bad boy,” he drives his motorcycle to the local nuclear waste dump. When he comes back to reclaim Toffee’s heart, the principal orders him to drop dead while a scandal reporter seizes on the story. History comes to his rescue while a tuneful selection of original songs in the style of ‘50s hits keeps the action rocking across the stage in the Hastings College Department of Music and Theatre’s production of “Zombie Prom.”

“Zombie Prom,” based on a story by John Dempsey and Hugh Murphy, with music by Dana P. Rowe and lyrics by John Dempsey, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, in Scott Studio Theatre.

Dress up and prom attire is encouraged, but not required, for attendees.

Tickets are $8 for everyone, and can be reserved by emailing tickets@hastings.edu.

The production is directed by Sarah Nottage-Tacey, visiting instructor of theater, with Dillon Beede, visiting assistant professor of music,serving as the music director.

Program to explore the ‘Myths of Plains Women’

CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick County Historical Museum will feature a special presentation looking at the hard times pioneers endured when Nancy Johnson presents the “Myths of Plains Women” on Sunday, March 13, in Central City.

The 2 p.m. program will be presented in the Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave. A brief business meeting will precede the program.

Myths about women of the pioneer period have been handed down through generations. Myth is often based on fact, but in some instances tends to become distorted. A traditional pattern of thought, handed down by oral and written words, is that it was primarily women on the Plains who failed to endure the hardships of the settlement experience, isolation, the wind, and loss of family members through death.

Johnson’s presentation will examine the myths of Plains women — as they are promoted by authors of fiction and history — and the realities, based on published and unpublished works, including newspapers, diaries and journals. She focuses on Nebraska women 1870-1900. This program is designed for adults.

For more information, call the museum at 308-624-3327, Bill at 308-390-3038, or Ruth at 308-940-0636.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“West Side Story” (2021) is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre. 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria.)

Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for children 12 and younger and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

