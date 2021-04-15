Your Ticket: MAC season finale to feature Michael Fitzsimmons

CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council will bring it’s 2020-21 season to a close with a performance from Michael Fitzsimmons on Sunday, April 25.
Show time is 7 p.m. on the Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre stage in the Central City Performing Arts Center (note the 7 p.m. start time).
Fitzsimmons is a self-taught percussionist who has mastered the art of musical composition. His first recording was released in 1987 and was influenced by nature and a spiritual awakening. His pieces feature a wide variety of percussion instruments from around the world, combining a fascinating blend of world beat, fusion, and ‘get up and move” rhythms and melodies.
A graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Fitzsimmons is also a musician at Sacred Heart Parish in Omaha. Check out his Facebook page to hear what his style of music features.
Fitzsimmons will also be performing for school students on Monday morning, and then working with Central City Public School fourth graders in workshops throughout the day.
Wearing masks is still recommended and encouraged, as well as social distancing in the theater. Tickets to the performance will be available at the door for $15 for adults, and $8 for students. And as usual, MAC season membership passes will also be accepted.
For more information, please contact Suzanne Philippi at 308-940-0274.
MONA hosts annual student art show
KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art presents “Student Art Show” opening Tuesday, April 20, and running through May 15.
Organized and installed by area art teachers, this show provides an opportunity to recognize the artistic talents of students from Kearney and surrounding county school districts. For four weeks each spring, the museum is alive with the creativity of these budding artists ranging from kindergarten to high school seniors.
Works from students attending Buffalo, Kearney, Phelps county schools kicks off the exhibit and will remain on display through April 25. Kearney High School students will display their works from April 27 through May 2. Kearney middle schools and Kearney Catholic High School will be featured from May 4 through May 9. The final exhibit will feature works from Kearney elementary schools and will be on display from May 11 through May 15.
The Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; it is closed Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission charge.
The Museum of Nebraska Art celebrates the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. MONA collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.