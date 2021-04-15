Your Ticket: MAC season finale to feature Michael Fitzsimmons

CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council will bring it’s 2020-21 season to a close with a performance from Michael Fitzsimmons on Sunday, April 25.

Show time is 7 p.m. on the Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre stage in the Central City Performing Arts Center (note the 7 p.m. start time).

Fitzsimmons is a self-taught percussionist who has mastered the art of musical composition. His first recording was released in 1987 and was influenced by nature and a spiritual awakening. His pieces feature a wide variety of percussion instruments from around the world, combining a fascinating blend of world beat, fusion, and ‘get up and move” rhythms and melodies.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Fitzsimmons is also a musician at Sacred Heart Parish in Omaha. Check out his Facebook page to hear what his style of music features.

Fitzsimmons will also be performing for school students on Monday morning, and then working with Central City Public School fourth graders in workshops throughout the day.

Wearing masks is still recommended and encouraged, as well as social distancing in the theater. Tickets to the performance will be available at the door for $15 for adults, and $8 for students. And as usual, MAC season membership passes will also be accepted.