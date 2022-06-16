Your Ticket: MONA teams up with World Theatre for new movie series

KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art, in partnership with The World Theatre, will host “Beyond the Lens,” a movie series beginning June 16.

Through this series, MONA presents a selection of films with cultural, aesthetic or historical significance. At the center of each screening is the museum’s mission to be a platform for the arts, bring people together, and encourage critical and meaningful engagement.

The first movie features Academy Award-winning film “Moonlight” in celebration of Pride Month and Juneteenth. This film looks at different chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami grappling with his identity and sexuality while experiencing everyday struggles of childhood, adolescence and burgeoning adulthood. His journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helped raise him.

Show time is 7 p.m. at the World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave., Kearney. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated.

Gaming group to host Scrabble night

Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.

The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.

For more information, call La Vonne Catron at 308-382-2663.

Tickets on sale for two performances in Kearney

KEARNEY — Tickets are now on sale for two upcoming performances in Kearney.

First up is Billy McGuigan and the Rave On! Band, part of Kearney’s annual Cruise Night event. Performance time is 8 p.m., Thursday, July 14, in the Kearney High School auditorium.

Buddy Holly’s innovative song writing and singing style inspired a generation of rockers the moment his first hit, rocked the airwaves in 1957. Rave On! celebrates the music and the man that started it all.

This performance is presented in collaboration with the Central Nebraska Auto Club. General admission tickets are $25.

Next is the Rush Tribute Project set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St.

The Rush Tribute Project painstakingly recreates the sound and energy that made Rush one of the top-selling rock bands of all time with songs “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight,” “The Spirit of Radio,” “Freewill” and more. Tickets are $28, $33 $39 (plus fees).

To purchase tickets for either performance, call the box office at 308-698-8297 or order online at www.pickmytickets.com.

This weekend at the Grand ...

With three sold-out showings last weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” is being held over at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday Saturday, and Sunday.

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

The movie is rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in The Independent. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper style and policy.