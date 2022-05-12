Your Ticket: New exhibit opens Friday at Gallery on Lincoln Avenue

HASTINGS — The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue will feature an exhibit from artist Marcella Maley in May and June.

An opening reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave., in Hastings. Wine and refreshments will be served.

Maley studied art at Hastings College, and has used her artistic talents as a custom picture framer for the last 32 years.

A diverse artist, she has worked in a variety of media, including watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, charcoal, sculpture, photography, collage and mixed media. Her subject matter has ranged from realistic drawings to whimsical abstracts. In recent months and years, through experimentation in different media, she has found she enjoys creating mixed media abstracts the most.

Her award-winning artwork has been featured in many juried group exhibitions and solo exhibitions in Nebraska including Wings Over The Platte at Stuhr Museum where one of her entries was named “Best in Show.” She has also won numerous awards in art shows at the Graham Gallery in Hastings, and Prairie Winds Art Gallery in Grand Island.

She is currently the owner and operator of The Frame Lady, a custom frame shop in downtown Hastings. She is the mother of three children and resides in Hastings with her husband, Brian, and her two younger children.

GOLA is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, contact Kay Grimminger at 308-379-5207.

Crane Trust to host wildlife biologist, potluck dinner

Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center will feature Ben Wheeler during the center’s monthly speaker series set for Tuesday, May 17.

The title of his presentation is “Nebraska Fire: A Story about Families, Cows, Grass and Chickens.”

Wheeler is a wildlife biologist and works daily on the Nebraska state wildlife action plan in central Nebraska. He grew up in northeast Indiana where he received his bachelor’s degree in Environmental Biology. After that, he completed his master of science degree is Wildlife Ecology at Fort Hays State University in western Kansas, where he and his family fell in love with the Great Plains.

He has worked out of Ord as a wildlife biologist for Pheasants Forever for 14 years and assists farmers and ranchers with developing wildlife management plans on native grasslands. As part of his professional activities, Wheeler serves as the coordinator of the Loup River TREX prescribed fire training program. Outside of wildlife conservation and fire, his “sacred calling” is as a T-ball coach.

The program starts at 7 p.m.; it will be preceded by a potluck dinner at 6:30. A covered dish would be appreciated, but is not mandatory. There is no charge.

Crane Trust is located at 9325 Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). For more information, call 308-382-1820.

Celebrate the music of Buddy Holly during Cruise Nite 2022

KEARNEY — Billy McGuigan’s “Rave On!”, celebrating the music of Buddy Holly, will open Cruise Nite 2022 with a July 14 performance at the Kearney High School auditorium.

Show time is 8 p.m. at the school, 2702 W. 11th Ave.

Buddy Holly’s innovative song writing and singing style inspired a generation of rockers the moment his first hit, rocked the airwaves in 1957. Rave On! celebrates the music and the man that started it all. Experience all the thrills of the original rock ‘n’ rollers in this electrifying, high-energy, concert extravaganza featuring Billy McGuigan and the Rave On Band.

This performance is presented in collaboration with the Central Nebraska Auto Club. General admission tickets are $25.

Tickets are available online at www.pickmytickets.com.

Contact the Merryman Performing Arts Center box office at 308-698-8297 for more information.

Gaming group to host Scrabble night

Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.

The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.

For more information, call La Vonne Catron at 308-382-2663.

MONA presents first online exhibit

KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art presents its first online exhibition, “The Lives of Objects: Still Lifes from the MONA Collection.”

During the museum’s closure for a restoration, renovation and expansion project, MONA is offering online curated exhibitions. Guests are invited to visit the MONA website mona.unk.edu to enter a simulated gallery displaying artworks from the Museum’s permanent collection. Viewers can learn more about the art and artists in the text that accompanies the artwork.

The first exhibition in the series is “The Lifes of Objects: Still Lifes.” Still life is a genre in art, otherwise known as a category of subject like landscape or figurative, that depicts human-made or natural objects. At first mention, the term may invoke images of flowers in a vase or an arrangement of fruit, but the broad definition of still life means the genre has seemingly endless possibilities.

Still lifes have endured through centuries of art making for many reasons. For one, they allow the artist to use whatever objects that may be accessible to them. Because a still life is an arrangement of objects, anything can be used. They also lend themselves to experimentations in form, color, and compositions. But perhaps most importantly, still lifes can carry complex and symbolic meanings.

Throughout history, the objects found in still lifes have been considered in terms of how they relate to human behaviors and preferences. For example, fruits in Dutch still life paintings, such as oranges or figs, often indicated wealth because they were expensive to import from distant countries and spoiled quickly. Another example are books, which could symbolize an education, intelligence, or an interest in the humanities. Sometimes the kind or title of the book may offer additional clues. A book on the study of birds could mean that the person had an interest in or studied birds.

The clues left by the objects in still lifes present a compelling puzzle for viewers to look, question, and interpret. At the center of all still lifes is the human story behind it, which may be why it is one of the most enduring and dynamic subjects in art.

To view the exhibition: https://publish.exhibbit.com/gallery/691397366115718736/marble-gallery-85849/?v=20220415021401

The museum is embarking on a new era and is closed through 2023 for a restoration, renovation, and expansion project! While our doors may be closed, MONA staff will continue to operate, creating engaging offsite and online programming opportunities for all ages. To find out more visit us at mona.unk.edu.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

“Sonic The Hedgehog 2” stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor, and mild language.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

