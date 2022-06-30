Your Ticket: Studio K’s First Friday opening to feature McCook artist

A horse-loving artist from McCook will be the featured artist during the July show at the Studio K Art Gallery in downtown Grand Island.

Karrie Steely, originally from Colorado, has lived in southwestern Nebraska for about 10 years. The July exhibition is “a retrospective of a lifetime of artwork by a horse-crazy kid who never really grew out of her passion for horses.” As a child she focused her innate talents for creativity and observation into horses, and later in life reconnected with those gifts to thrive in her creative work. The exhibit is “an interesting journey through the stages of artistic development, exploration, the mastering of technical skills and creative expression.”

She is currently a studio artist and writer, and is actively involved in developing and supporting the arts in McCook and the surrounding region. She says she is passionate about sharing her knowledge and excitement about the creative process and she endeavors to inspire others through her work.

A First Friday opening reception is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Studio K, 112 W. Third St.

Steeley’s work will remain on display through the end of July. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.

Bands on the Bricks returns to Aurora

AURORA — Bands on the Bricks is ready to celebrate its fifth season in Aurora with a line-up of bands across the country.

The summer concert series opens Friday, July 8, with the Devon Worley Band, a rock country group from Minnesota.

Hosted by the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, activities start at 6 p.m. in downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets (and your friends) to join this free family-friendly street festival with food vendors, cold beer, kids activities and dancing in the streets.

The series runs every Friday through Aug. 12.

July 15: Brooke Byam & The Daymakers, variety cover group from Nashville.

Brooke Byam & The Daymakers, variety cover group from Nashville. July 22 : Ivory, rock tribute band from Georgia.

: Ivory, rock tribute band from Georgia. July 29: Soca Jukebox, island-infused party band from Missouri.

Soca Jukebox, island-infused party band from Missouri. Aug. 5: Nathan Dear Band, world country-rock band from Arizona.

Nathan Dear Band, world country-rock band from Arizona. Aug. 12: Mike Semrad & The Riverhawks, variety rock band from Lincoln.

Summer concert series winding down

The summer concert series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department is winding down, but music fans still have two opportunities to check out local bands.

TTZ with Blackberry Winter Horns will take the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Grace Abbott Park, West State and Cleburn streets. The band is described as “seasoned performers on vocals, keyboard, sax, flute and percussion, playing classics from the American songbook and pop, swing, jump and more.”

The series concludes with Relevant, at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. Relevant is described as “a great five-piece band that plays upbeat blues, country and rock covers with lots of originals.”

There is not admission charge; bring lawn chairs or blankets. For more information, call 308-385-0290.

Circus coming to Central City

CENTRAL CITY — With two shows performed under a real circus Big Top, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is headed to Central City on Wednesday, July 13.

Performance times are 5 and 7:30 p.m. The circus will be set up near the Clarke Park swimming pool, 2818 18th Ave. Each performance will last about 90 minutes and feature big cats, tight rope walkers and aerialists, horses, daredevils and much more.

Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children and seniors and can be purchased online through 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. On circus day, tickets will be $15 for adults and $8 for children 8-12 and seniors 65 and older.

The circus is sponsored by the Central City Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, check online at cmcircus.com.

This weekend at the Grand ...

You guessed it! “Top Gun: Maverick” will be held over for a fourth weekend at the Grand Theatre, 315 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

This movie is rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in The Independent. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper style and policy.