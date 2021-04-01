Your Ticket: Studio K to present ‘Tammy’s Vision’

Acrylic artist Tammy Schuett will present her works through April at the Studio K Art Gallery in downtown Grand Island.
An opening reception for “Tammy’s Vision” is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the gallery, 112 W. Third St.
Schuett says she “uses vibrant colors and lively brush strokes to express depth and movement in familiar Midwest landscapes.”
“I grew up and have spent most of my life in the Midwest,” she said. “Over the last 20 years, I have lived in the country with a wide reaching horizon. This view has been my muse for the last decade. The Nebraska wind is awe-inspiring and I capture that movement through lively brush strokes that define the objects and horizon line in my work. I layer and use vibrant colors to give my paintings depth.”
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, contact the gallery at 308-381-4001.
New show opens Saturday at Gallery on Lincoln Avenue
HASTINGS — Members of the Art Connection, a group of south central Nebraska artists, will exhibit and sell their works during the April show at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings.
The exhibit will feature oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings; drawings; batiks; cold wax and pastel pieces; as well as three-dimensional works. It will remain on display through April 30.
An opening reception is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave. Light COVID-safe refreshments, wine and bottled water will be served. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks.
Art Connection members who work to promote a better understanding of the visual arts in the community, to socialize and learn from each other. They are also displaying their works at the Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, contact Kay Grimminger at 308-379-5207 or kgrimmin@esu10.org
‘Fame’ opens April 15 at Northwest High School
Tickets are now on sale for the musical, “Fame,” set to open April 15.
Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 15 and 16; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
Tickets are available online; go to https://www.ginorthwest.org/ and click on the appropriate link. Premium reserved seats are $40, general reserved seats are $20 and a few select seats are $15.
For more information, contact Jeff Vyhlidal via email at musicaltickets@ginorthwest.org.