Your Ticket: Tickets now on sale for Central Catholic’s ‘All Shook Up’

The music of Elvis comes alive in “All Shook Up,” a musical inspired by Shakespeare and presented by Grand Island Central Catholic.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at the school, 1200 N. Ruby.

“All Shook Up” is a rocking, heartwarming tale about following dreams, opening up to love and the power of music. Inspired by Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” it follows a small Midwestern town that is thrown into a frenzy with the arrival of Chad, a good looking motorcycle-riding roustabout, who rides from town to town with a guitar on his back, blue suede shoes on his feet and a song in his heart.

Repressed by their conservative mayor, the town begins to come alive under Chad’s influence. Lovers meet, woo, pursue and more, all in one zany night that will change the town forever. Hit songs include “Jailhouse Rock,” “Love Me Tender,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “All Shook Up”.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students grades K-12 and are available at Ace Hardware, the Central Catholic school office and at the door.

For more information, call 308-382-2440.

Gaming group to host Scrabble night

Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.

The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.

For more information, call La Vonne Catron at 308-382-2663.

Hastings College to host faculty lecture on 20th century ‘advice’ to the unmarried

HASTINGS — “Sassy Singles, Reluctant Virgins, Playboys and Husband Hunters: Advice for Single Americans in the 20th Century” is the title of Catherine Biba’s Invited Faculty Lecture, set for Wednesday, March 23, at Hastings College.

The lecture starts at 1 p.m. in French Memorial Chapel

Biba, an associate professor of history, said over the years, prescriptive literature — including relationship guidebooks, popular magazines and newspaper columns — often had plenty to say to unwed Americans. As part of her talk, she’ll cover some of the highlights — and lowlights — of messages, strategies and norms communicated to unmarried men and women over the course of the 20th century, and consider why some of this advice continues to sound so familiar in 2022.

Biba teaches the history of the United States, including the courses College Sports in America, the History of the Family in the U.S., Natural Disasters in the U.S., U.S. Civil War and Reconstruction, U.S. Women’s History, Natives and Nebraskans and the U.S. History survey.

Each spring, Hastings College students select two faculty members to present campus-wide lectures on the professors’ topics of choice during the next academic year. Considered a prestigious honor for the faculty, the Invited Faculty Lecture tradition dates to 1967. Biba’s lecture is sponsored by the Hastings College Lecture Series, and is the second lecture of the academic year.

Gaffigan’s ‘Fun Tour’ coming to Pinewood Bowl

LINCOLN — Jim Gaffigan is bringing “The Fun Tour” to Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on Aug. 29.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known worldwide for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

A top 10 comedian according to Forbes’ 2019 comedy list, his ninth stand-up special, “Comedy Monster,” was released Dec. 21 via Netflix.

Show time is 7 p.m., door open at 6.

Tickets start at $47.50 (plus fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Area ticket office.

For more information about ticket sales, call the ticket office at 402-904-5641 and leave a message or email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com.

For more information about the show, check online at www.pinewoodbowltheater.com

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre. 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.

Rated PG for some action and rude humor including cartoon nudity.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

