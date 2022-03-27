Your Ticket: UNK’s Frank Museum open once again

KEARNEY — The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is reopening Saturday with limited public hours.

Located at 2010 University Drive on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, the museum will be open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays until further notice. Museum Director April White hopes to open for additional days soon.

“We are thrilled to once again have standing, open-to-the-public visitor hours every week,” White said. “We welcome everyone to stop by the Frank Museum for a tour — either guided or on your own —and to check out our new exhibit, ‘One Story, Two Sides: Ella Frank’s Wedding Day.’”

A local landmark highlighting Kearney’s history, the museum preserves the stories of the Frank family and their domestic servants starting in the 1890s, as well as those of subsequent tenants of the Richardsonian Romanesque stone mansion, such as the Elmwood Sanitarium and Nebraska State Hospital for Tuberculosis.

Architect George William Frank Jr. designed the house — one of the earliest in the Great Plains with electricity when it was completed in 1890 — for his parents, George Sr. and Phoebe Frank. The home was part of the Nebraska State Hospital for Tuberculosis from 1912 until 1972, and it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.

Admission to the Frank Museum is free. Face masks are recommended for visitors, but not required. Light refreshments will be served this Saturday.

For more information, call 308-865-8284 or email frankmuseum@unk.edu

Friendship Gathering to feature area meteorologist

WOOD RIVER — Michael Moritz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, will be the speaker for the next Saturday Friendship Gathering, set for 9:30 a.m. April 2, at Wood River High School, 13800 W. Wood River Road.

Moritz, a 28-year veteran of the NWS, will share information on drought, climate change and how meteorologists gather scientific data for weather predictions.

Saturday Friendship Gatherings are a part of the Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Series. This program is open to the public at no charge, thanks to the Wood River Community Foundation/Donna Lee Moyer Performing Arts Gift. A freewill offering will be accepted to help make future programs possible.

A causal gathering, patrons are invited to come early for coffee, snacks and conversation prior to the program.

For more information, call 308-583-2606.

Online auction to benefit Museum of Nebraska Art

KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art will host “SPIRIT: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland,” an online art auction, from Saturday, April 2, through Thursday, April 7.

“SPIRIT” is the museum’s biennial fundraiser, now in its 13th year. The online art auction brings together some of the best work by a select group of Nebraska artists working locally and regionally. It includes more than 120 artworks in a variety of sizes, price points and media from 45 artists, and starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and closes at 8 p.m. Thursday. To view the artworks or to register to bid go to https://mona.home.qtego.net/.

Proceeds support participating artists as well MONA, enabling the museum to carry on its mission to celebrate the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences, and exhibit the work of artists with Nebraska ties or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.

Despite the Museum’s closure due to a restoration, renovation and expansion project, “SPIRIT” remains MONA’s flagship fundraising event. It is a crucial source of support for the daily operations of the museum, enabling it to impact countless lives through outreach, exhibitions and arts programming.

The museum will be closed through 2023; for more information, check online at mona.unk.edu.

Merryman to host Axtell Oratorio Society’s ‘Messiah’

KEARNEY — The Axtell Oratorio Society will present Handel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

This performance will be dedicated to the memory of former conductor and founder, J. Rodney Wendell, under the direction of Andrea Wendell Wheeler. It will feature soloists from around the state, a full chamber orchestra and a 60-member chorus. A reception will follow the performance.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door (cash or check only). Tickets are available at the Merryman box office, the Solid Rock in Kearney, My Fair Lady’s in Holdrege and Joy’s Floral in Minden.

The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St. in Kearney.

‘Let’s Fly a Kite’ at Central Community

Anyone who loves kites can learn how to successfully fly them in a “Let’s Fly a Kite!” class April 1 and April 2 at Central Community College-Grand Island.

This class is designed for people of all ages and will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and continue with a flying session at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Friday session will cover assembling and handling a kite, the best places and procedures for flying a kite; and wind, safety and flying conditions. The Saturday session will include demonstrations and guidance provided by local professional kiters from the American Kitefliers Association. Two more optional flying sessions will be held in locations outside of Grand Island on Saturdays, April 9 and 23, at 1:30 p.m.

Delta Kites are required for the class, which has two registration levels. The $45 fee includes a kite while the $10 fee is for individuals who already own one. With either registration, individuals may bring family and friends with them, but the $45 fee includes only one kite.

For more information, contact Margaret Williams at 308-398-7441; toll-free in Nebraska at 1-877-222-0780, ext. 7441; or elsgi@cccneb.edu. Online registration is available at www.cccneb.edu/commed.

Your Ticket briefs are published weekly in The Independent. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper style and policy.