yourTicket: Art Walk 2021 set for Saturday in Aurora

AURORA — Art Walk Aurora 2021, set for Saturday, will take place on the Hamilton County Courthouse lawn so safety can be a priority and social distancing observed.
The eighth annual event will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Traditionally, participating artists set up at sponsoring businesses in downtown Aurora. Those businesses will still have the chance to sponsor an artist.
Art Walk Aurora is a free art event where local and regional artisans will be exhibiting, demonstrating and selling their artwork, including watercolor, ceramics, illustration, wood turning, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafts and more. Art enthusiasts will enjoy a day strolling through downtown where the brick streets are lined with historic buildings and locally owned shops and restaurants.
“The purpose of the Art Walk is to promote greater awareness of the variety and quality of artists in our region and to provide art lovers (new and experienced) with the opportunity to learn more about art, meet area artists, expand their collection of art, observe artist demonstrations.” said Tammy Morris, Art Walk committee member.
For more information, email ArtWalkAurora@gmail.com.
Weekend MAC program features Elton Flodman
CENTRAL CITY — Merrick Arts Council in Central City will open its season at 2 p.m. Sunday with a program featuring Elton Flodman and Country Crossroads.
Flodman, who hails from Hordville, performs well-known country and gospel music, as well as a few originals. The performance will take place in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater.
Flodman has been singing on stage and writing songs since he was 12 years old. He is the founder of his country music festival, FLODFEST, which started on his farm in 1998 and continued for the next 12 years. He has written several songs, some of which have won first place at the National Country Festival in Ainsworth. He is also a past associate member and booking agent of the Nebraska and Iowa Fair Associations.
The band’s musicians have all been involved with country and gospel music throughout their lives. Because of their musical talents, Flodman chose them individually to form his own band, Country Crossroads. Together they come from all four directions of the United States to perform this concert.
Admission is by season membership or tickets for this show only are available at the door for $15 for adults and $8 for students. However, it is not too late to purchase a season membership by emailing macatthepac@gmail.com or purchasing it at the door the day of the program.
The rest of the season features the Rat Pack Jazz Quintet on Oct. 17; Mary Carrick’s “A Holly Jolly Christmas Cabaret” on Nov. 28; “Grace and Glorie,” a two person play on Feb. 19 and 20; and the Mesner Puppet Theater on April 10.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Paw Patrol: The Movie” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Rated G.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy.