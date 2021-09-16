yourTicket: Art Walk 2021 set for Saturday in Aurora

Flodman, who hails from Hordville, performs well-known country and gospel music, as well as a few originals. The performance will take place in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater.

Flodman has been singing on stage and writing songs since he was 12 years old. He is the founder of his country music festival, FLODFEST, which started on his farm in 1998 and continued for the next 12 years. He has written several songs, some of which have won first place at the National Country Festival in Ainsworth. He is also a past associate member and booking agent of the Nebraska and Iowa Fair Associations.

The band’s musicians have all been involved with country and gospel music throughout their lives. Because of their musical talents, Flodman chose them individually to form his own band, Country Crossroads. Together they come from all four directions of the United States to perform this concert.

Admission is by season membership or tickets for this show only are available at the door for $15 for adults and $8 for students. However, it is not too late to purchase a season membership by emailing macatthepac@gmail.com or purchasing it at the door the day of the program.