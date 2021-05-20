yourTICKET BRIEFS: Comstock set for Windmill Festival’s 20th year

COMSTOCK — After being postponed in 2020, the Comstock Windmill Festival will celebrate its 20th year of bringing world-class concert talent to a canyon near the small town of Comstock, population less than 100.
The Windmill Festival’s theme always has been “The Best of American Young Country.” In the early days, concerts took on a life of their own. Brad Paisley entertained at the first three festivals, which led to Kenny Chesney; Keith Urban (twice); Alabama; Brooks & Dunn; Blake Shelton (twice); Miranda Lambert; Jason Aldean; Carrie Underwood; Martina McBride; Sugarland; Big & Rich; and eventually a total of 25 CMA award winners.
This year’s festival will run Thursday, June 10, through Saturday, June 12. Thursday will be headlined by Mark Wills, known for “I Do (Cherish You),” “Don’t Laugh at Me” and “19 Somethin’.” Also performing that day will be Jason Pritchett and native Nebraskan Sheila Greenland, who made it to the finals of TV’s “Nashville Star.”
Friday evening features top Nashville artist Chris Janson, known for his songs, “Done,” “Drunk Girl,” “Good Vibes” and his latest hit, “Waitin’ on 5.” Opening for Janson will be Allie Colleen, daughter of Garth Brooks. Also appearing Friday will be Lucas Hoge, who just signed with a major talent agency in Nashville.
Saturday afternoon starts out with Extreme Bull Riding and continues with up-and-coming artist, Logan Mize; Chevel Shepherd, 17-year-old winner of “The Voice,” and “American Idol” finalist Josh Gracin.
The festival will feature beer tents with entertainment nightly, and food and other vendors will be on the grounds. Camping and car parking are also available.
For more information, check online at windmillfestival.com or search for the festival’s page on Facebook.
Cemetery tour set for Memorial Day weekend
CENTRAL CITY — After 14 months with no in-person events on the calendar, the Merrick County Historical Museum will host a cemetery tour during Memorial Day weekend.
The tour is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Archer Zion Cemetery, 1999 Seventh Road, Archer.
Bill Bolte and Larry Coates will lead the tour citing symbolism on tombstones, presenting area history and sharing family stories gathered from extensive research and interview with members of Zion United Methodist Church.
Following the tour, light refreshments will be available in the church fellowship hall.
Although the event is mostly outside, masks are optional.
There is no charge for the tour, but donations to the Merrick County Historical Museum are welcome.
For more information call Bolte at 308-390-3038 or Megan Sharp at 308-624-3367.
Gallery on Lincoln Avenue to host ‘Dreamworks’
HASTINGS — Five members of the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue will display their works in a new exhibit opening Friday, May 28, in Hastings.
Included in the show will be new pieces from Marilyn Reynolds, Kay Grimminger, Jeremy Daniels, Ken Bassett and Donna Alber.
Their work is all centered around the theme of dreams: Day dreams … wishful thinking or opportunities to enter the realm of their imagination the artist may consciously or unconsciously present in their creative work.
This show has offered the artists the freedom and the time to explore areas they have not experienced before using oil, acrylics, collage, bead embroidery and pastels.
An opening reception is planned for 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave. Light refreshments will be served.
The exhibit will remain on display through the end of June. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, contact Kay Grimminger at 308-379-5207 or kgrimmin@esu10.org
311, Shinedown join Pinewood Bowl summer concert schedule
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s own 311 will bring its “Live from the Ride” tour to Lincoln’s Pinewood Bowl on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Shinedown will take the stage a couple of weeks later on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Joining 311 will be special guests Iration and Iya Terra. Showtime is 7 p.m.
Formed in 1990 in Omaha, 311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock, alongside legends like U2 and Radiohead. 311’s celebrated live shows and dedicated touring schedule have earned them a massive grassroots following, having played more than 2,000 performances across 27 countries. They’ve released 13 studio albums, 10 of which reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Sales Chart, and sold more than 9 million copies in the U.S.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, through Ticketmaster. The Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office is closed to the public until further notice.
Special guests joining Shinedown on Sept. 22 will be the Struts and Zero 9:36.
Multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown has sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, earned 13 platinum and gold singles, five platinum and gold albums, and has charted 25 singles on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale at noon Friday, also through Ticketmaster.
For more information about either show, check online at pinewoodbowltheater.com