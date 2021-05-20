yourTICKET BRIEFS: Comstock set for Windmill Festival’s 20th year

COMSTOCK — After being postponed in 2020, the Comstock Windmill Festival will celebrate its 20th year of bringing world-class concert talent to a canyon near the small town of Comstock, population less than 100.

The Windmill Festival’s theme always has been “The Best of American Young Country.” In the early days, concerts took on a life of their own. Brad Paisley entertained at the first three festivals, which led to Kenny Chesney; Keith Urban (twice); Alabama; Brooks & Dunn; Blake Shelton (twice); Miranda Lambert; Jason Aldean; Carrie Underwood; Martina McBride; Sugarland; Big & Rich; and eventually a total of 25 CMA award winners.

This year’s festival will run Thursday, June 10, through Saturday, June 12. Thursday will be headlined by Mark Wills, known for “I Do (Cherish You),” “Don’t Laugh at Me” and “19 Somethin’.” Also performing that day will be Jason Pritchett and native Nebraskan Sheila Greenland, who made it to the finals of TV’s “Nashville Star.”

Friday evening features top Nashville artist Chris Janson, known for his songs, “Done,” “Drunk Girl,” “Good Vibes” and his latest hit, “Waitin’ on 5.” Opening for Janson will be Allie Colleen, daughter of Garth Brooks. Also appearing Friday will be Lucas Hoge, who just signed with a major talent agency in Nashville.