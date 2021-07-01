yourTICKET briefs: Concert series continues July 8

After a week off, the summer concert series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department continues with the Jessy Karr Band at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Grace Abbott Park.
Playing a variety of tunes, this band will have something for music lovers of all ages.
The series continues at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, with Code Blue at Buechler Park.
For more information, call 308-385-0290.
MONA Guild announces ‘Sounds of Summer’
KEARNEY — Enjoy the “Sounds of Summer” featuring the OK Sisters in the Museum of Nebraska Art’s Cliff Hillegass Sculpture Garden at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
Gates open at 6 p.m.; tables and chairs are provided for self-catered picnics. The live music begins at 7 and continues until 9.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated during intermission’s “pass the hat.”
Guests may reserve a table for 10 people for $150 by contacting the museum.
The Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; it is closed Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission charge.
The Museum of Nebraska Art celebrates the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. MONA collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.
For more information, call 308-865-8559.
Merryman kicks off Cruise Weekend with Billy McGuigan
KEARNEY — Bringing the best of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, performing selections from Buddy Holly, the Beatles, Elvis Presley, the Eagles and more, Billy McGuigan and the Downliners return to the Merryman Performing Arts Center, with a high-energy rock ’n’ roll performance. This event is promoted with the Central Nebraska Auto Club and is the kickoff to Cruise Weekend 2021 in Kearney.
Show time is 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Merryman, 225 W. 22nd St.
Masks are optional for people who are fully vaccinated and seating at the arts center will be at full capacity.
Tickets are $28, $31 and $34; call the box office at 308-698-8297 or order online at pickmytickets.com.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 3. Please note the Grand will be closed Sunday, July 4.
This is a sequel to the 2018 film “Peter Rabbit.” After the marriage of Bea and Thomas along with the release of the acclaimed novel based on the adventures of Peter and his friends, Peter is feeling like everyone only sees him as rebellious. So, when Bea and Thomas decide to go on a trip, Peter sees this as an opportunity to go on the run. Rated PG for some rude humor and action.
Admission is $5 for adults, children and seniors $4. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
