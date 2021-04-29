yourTICKET briefs: Country singer to perform at 40 North Tap + Grille

Up-and-coming country singer Kayla Ruby will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday at the 40 North Tap + Grille, 502 W. Third St.

40 North owner Jay Vavricek said, “We are so fortunate that her schedule lined up with an open date we had at 40 North.”

“Like Savanna Chestnut a few weeks ago, we pride ourselves in showcasing young talent that are up-and-coming stars,” Vavricek said. “We urge everyone to catch Kayla on YouTube to see what a star she really is.”

Ruby’s debut single, “Never Really Know Somebody,” was popular on streaming platforms and follow-ups have also done well.

‘Life Machine,’ second thesis exhibition, opening at HC gallery

HASTINGS — The second 2021 senior art exhibition, “Life Machine,” is currently on display in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center at Hastings College.

The exhibition features work by five seniors and is open through May 16.

The artists will give a lecture on their work at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Wilson Center at 714 E. Ninth St., with a gallery reception to follow in the JDAC, 700 E. 12th St.