yourTICKET briefs: Country singer to perform at 40 North Tap + Grille
Life Machine

“Ålesund” in glass by Michael Beahm is part of “Life Machine,” currently on display at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Gallery in Hastings. Beahm creates glass kayaks as a site to explore lived-experience and personal growth. “Through the use of surface imagery, I make personal connections to places I have been that have had significant influence on my views and beliefs,” he said. “The imagery is made through a multi-step process that includes carving and grinding away layers of glass to reveal colors underneath. The way the designed surfaces stretch and change through the glass blowing process serves as an examination to the way our own memories change and clarity diminishes over time.”

 Courtesy of Hastings College

Up-and-coming country singer Kayla Ruby will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday at the 40 North Tap + Grille, 502 W. Third St.

40 North owner Jay Vavricek said, “We are so fortunate that her schedule lined up with an open date we had at 40 North.”

“Like Savanna Chestnut a few weeks ago, we pride ourselves in showcasing young talent that are up-and-coming stars,” Vavricek said. “We urge everyone to catch Kayla on YouTube to see what a star she really is.”

Ruby’s debut single, “Never Really Know Somebody,” was popular on streaming platforms and follow-ups have also done well.

‘Life Machine,’ second thesis exhibition, opening at HC gallery

HASTINGS — The second 2021 senior art exhibition, “Life Machine,” is currently on display in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center at Hastings College.

The exhibition features work by five seniors and is open through May 16.

The artists will give a lecture on their work at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Wilson Center at 714 E. Ninth St., with a gallery reception to follow in the JDAC, 700 E. 12th St.

This senior showcase includes acrylic and charcoal work by Brady Achtemeier of Beatrice; glass sculptures created by Michael Beahm of Hastings; ceramic works by Connor Goodwin of Valentine; paintings by Jordan Ismaiel of Hastings; and digital photographs by McKenna Lamoree of Hastings.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Face masks are required and capacity is limited. There is no admission charge.

