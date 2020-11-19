yourTicket briefs: Gallery exhibit on display through Dec. 18

Larsen lives in Lincoln and received a Bachelor of Arts in ceramics at Nebraska Wesleyan University and an MFA in ceramics from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2013 and has been working primarily with ceramic sculptures that utilize illusionistic pictorial mechanisms within objects that physically exist in 3 dimensions.

There is no admission charge. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face masks are required inside the JDAC, and the gallery’s capacity is limited due to Directed Health Measures.

Stuhr Museum to host holiday wreath workshop

Get ready for the winter holidays by making your own fresh-cut wreath during a workshop this weekend at Stuhr Museum.

Participants will be spaced apart and masks are strongly encouraged at the museum.

During this workshop the museum will supply a round, 16-inch wreath form, wire and greenery cut fresh from museum grounds. Please bring decorations of your choice such as ribbon, floral picks or ornaments and your own wire cutters or pliers. Work gloves are also recommended.

The fee is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. To register, please call 308-385-5316.