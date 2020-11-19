yourTicket briefs: Gallery exhibit on display through Dec. 18

HASTINGS — Artists Josh Johnson and Michael Ian Larsen’s exhibit, “Somewhere between those two things is this thing,” is on display in the main gallery of the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center at Hastings College through Dec. 18.
Johnson’s work is created almost entirely from material mined from his surroundings. The art references specific aspects of lived space through form and presence.
“Memory, place, materiality and conservation are themes at play within my studio practice,” Johnson said. “I make connections between environments — those remembered and at hand.”
Larson said his work exists between the 2 and 3-dimensional realms. The art pieces include painting, overlapping shapes and the assumption of a relatively fixed frontal perspective on the viewer’s part. He points the viewer’s interest towards ordinary, everyday life by including mundane objects like a chair, slinky or a stack of cards. Many of these works are ceramic sculptures, but they spill into other media, including painting and even installation.
Johnson earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of North Dakota, and an MFA at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. He was awarded a 2016 Nebraska Arts Council Individual Artist Fellowship, a Kimmel Harding Nelson Residency and was twice selected as a finalist for the William and Dorothy Yeck Young Sculptor’s Competition at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Larsen lives in Lincoln and received a Bachelor of Arts in ceramics at Nebraska Wesleyan University and an MFA in ceramics from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2013 and has been working primarily with ceramic sculptures that utilize illusionistic pictorial mechanisms within objects that physically exist in 3 dimensions.
There is no admission charge. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face masks are required inside the JDAC, and the gallery’s capacity is limited due to Directed Health Measures.
Stuhr Museum to host holiday wreath workshop
Get ready for the winter holidays by making your own fresh-cut wreath during a workshop this weekend at Stuhr Museum.
Participants will be spaced apart and masks are strongly encouraged at the museum.
During this workshop the museum will supply a round, 16-inch wreath form, wire and greenery cut fresh from museum grounds. Please bring decorations of your choice such as ribbon, floral picks or ornaments and your own wire cutters or pliers. Work gloves are also recommended.
The fee is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. To register, please call 308-385-5316.
Speaking of the holidays, Friday is the deadline to register for the museum’s annual Fantasy of Trees exhibit which opens Nov. 28. Find more information online at www.stuhrmuseum.org.
Lincoln Symphony to present ‘Deck the Halls’ online
LINCOLN — Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will return to the concert stage for its annual “Deck the Halls” performances at 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, via an online performance.
Tom Trenney will serve as guest conductor of a 24-piece orchestra for a performance of holiday classics, including “White Christmas,” “Fantasia on Greensleeves” and “Gesù Bambino.” Lincoln tenor Drew Duncan will join the orchestra for several pieces.
Tickets to the online event are $15 for one person and $25 for a household. They are available online at www.lincolnsymphony.org or by calling 402-476-2211.
