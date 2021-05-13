yourTICKET BRIEFS: Grand Island Little Theatre plans auditions for summer production

Returning after an extended hiatus due to COVID-19, the Grand Island Little Theatre will present “Almost, Maine,” as its summer show.

Auditions for the play by John Cariani are set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, and May 18, at College Park.

Those auditioning are asked to use the backstage entrance (door number 3) on the southwest side of the building at 3180 W. Highway 34.

“Almost, Maine,” is a town that almost doesn’t exist because its residents never got around to getting organized. So, it’s just … Almost.

One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found and confounded. Life for the people of Almost, Maine, will never be the same. Almost, Maine: it’s love. But not quite.

The cast includes two men and two women in their late 20s into their 40s, or actors who can play these ages. The director will be flexible.

Production dates are yet to be finalized, but will be either June 23-27 or July 7-11.

Backstage help is also needed.