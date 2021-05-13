yourTICKET BRIEFS: Grand Island Little Theatre plans auditions for summer production

Returning after an extended hiatus due to COVID-19, the Grand Island Little Theatre will present “Almost, Maine,” as its summer show.
Auditions for the play by John Cariani are set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, and May 18, at College Park.
Those auditioning are asked to use the backstage entrance (door number 3) on the southwest side of the building at 3180 W. Highway 34.
“Almost, Maine,” is a town that almost doesn’t exist because its residents never got around to getting organized. So, it’s just … Almost.
One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found and confounded. Life for the people of Almost, Maine, will never be the same. Almost, Maine: it’s love. But not quite.
The cast includes two men and two women in their late 20s into their 40s, or actors who can play these ages. The director will be flexible.
Production dates are yet to be finalized, but will be either June 23-27 or July 7-11.
Backstage help is also needed.
For more information, contact Patrick Crawford, director, at 402-469-2015; Jim Truell, assistant director, at 308-380-1001; or Jeannee Fossberg, producer, at 308-379, 2015.
Heartland School of Dance plans annual recital
“Little Red Riding Hood” and “Dance Fever” will be presented as the Heartland School of Dance’s annual recital.
Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, at Grand Island Central Catholic; masks are required in the school building.
Tickets are $15 (cash or checks only).
For more information, contact Karen Jamieson at 308-382-5043.
Avett Brothers, Willie Nelson & Family headed to Pinewood Bowl
LINCOLN — The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson & Family have joined the summer concert lineup at Lincoln’s Pinewood Bowl Theater.
Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ best-selling book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his fifth-degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.
The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their 2009 major-label debut, “I And Love And You,” landing at No. 16 on the Billboard Top 200 and garnering critical acclaim. Numerous other hits have followed and concerts sell out on a regular basis.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13, through Ticketmaster.