yourTicket briefs: Hairball returns to Heartland Events Center

The Heartland Events Center welcomes the return of Hairball to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Doors open at 5:30.

If you attended this show previously, you already know that Hairball is more than just a tribute band. A band puts on a concert — Hairball puts on an event!

Simply put, “Hairball is the best rock ‘n’ roll cover band on the planet,” says Heartland Events Center CEO Chris Kotulak.

Vocalists Joe, Kris and Bobby lead the band through a two-plus hour homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night.

COVID precautions will include a new layout for floor tickets for this show. All floor tickets will offer social distancing at high-top tables for up to four people (standing) and will be marked off in quadrants. Multiple stadium seating areas will be sold that will allow for social distancing. Those seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.