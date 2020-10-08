yourTicket briefs: Hairball returns to Heartland Events Center

The Heartland Events Center welcomes the return of Hairball to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Doors open at 5:30.
If you attended this show previously, you already know that Hairball is more than just a tribute band. A band puts on a concert — Hairball puts on an event!
Simply put, “Hairball is the best rock ‘n’ roll cover band on the planet,” says Heartland Events Center CEO Chris Kotulak.
Vocalists Joe, Kris and Bobby lead the band through a two-plus hour homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night.
COVID precautions will include a new layout for floor tickets for this show. All floor tickets will offer social distancing at high-top tables for up to four people (standing) and will be marked off in quadrants. Multiple stadium seating areas will be sold that will allow for social distancing. Those seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
All Heartland Events Center staff will be required to wear masks. Masks will be highly recommended for all event attendees. Sanitation stands will be available throughout the venue with an increase frequency of cleaning restrooms. Additional concessions and beer stands will be open with floors marked appropriately for social distancing. Please plan to arrive early to avoid last-minute congestion.
Tickets are available in four options. Premium floor standing includes one high-top table that will hold up to four people and is $120 per table (plus fees). Assigned floor standing also includes one high-top table that will hold up to four people and is $100 per table (plus fees).
Premium seating (socially distanced) tickets are $30 (plus fees) and assigned/regular seating tickets are $20 (plus fees).
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, through the HEC box office or online at www.Etix.com. For more information visit www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com or visit the official website at HAIRBALLONLINE.COM.
Stuhr exhibits cover ‘the artistic eye’
Two different exhibits, now on display in the Stuhr Building at Stuhr Museum, give visitors a look through the eyes of different artists during different times.
In the Dinsdale Gallery, watercolor artist Matthew DeBoer wants to inspire budding artists to make art during his show “No Fear: Demystifying the Artistic Process” running through Nov. 8.
An architect by trade, DeBoer’s work will feature pieces created at Stuhr earlier this summer during a two day period.
On the second floor, early Hall County is in front of the camera during “Flash of Genius,” an exhibit featuring the early photography of the area, running through Nov 8.
“Flash of Genius” highlights the work of three of the most prominent photographs in the Hall County community from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Julius Leschinsky, Henry Locke and Michael Murphy, using the emerging popular medium of photography, managed to capture both the persona and professional essence of life in Hall County during the time.
Only a few decades before these images were taken, no one on earth had ever had their photo taken. Using cameras similar to those featured in the exhibit, Leschinsky, Locke and Murphy were able to transcend time and show the commonalities between the 1870s and today.
The Stuhr Building is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Regular admission fees apply. For more information, call 308-385-5316.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy.
