yourTicket briefs: Hastings College gallery features work by visiting artist

“Valuing the Vote,” a conversation series hosted online by Humanities Nebraska, resumes Friday, Feb. 12, with special guests who will share first-hand stories of the U.S. Civil Rights movement.

At 1 p.m. Friday, sisters Joanne Blackmon Bland and Lynda Blackmon Lowery will speak about their personal experiences and answer questions from the audience. Both sisters marched on “Bloody Sunday,” March 7, 1965, and Lowery was the youngest person to walk every step of the march from Selma to Montgomery two weeks later. Bland was the youngest person to have been jailed during any civil rights demonstration during the 1960s.

Bland is co-founder and former director of the National Voting Rights Museum in Selma, Alabama. Lowery’s childhood experiences as an activist in the Civil Rights Movement influenced her life’s work. She is the author of “Turning 15 On The Road To Freedom: My Story of the 1965 Selma Voting Rights March.”

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, featured speakers will be Charlie Cobb, a field secretary for the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee and a leader of Freedom Summer, and Leslie McLemore, a civil rights activist and a Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party delegate who went to the 1964 convention.