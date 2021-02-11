yourTicket briefs: Hastings College gallery features work by visiting artist

HASTINGS — Work by artist Russell Floersch is featured in the secondary gallery of the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center at Hastings College
“Ex Situ,” opened Feb. 8 and will be on display through March 12.
Floersch said place, location and landscape have impacted the materials and process of the paintings within the exhibition. And the title of this exhibition, “Ex Situ,” reflects a desire to map his ongoing studio process onto the work made here in Hastings, as a way to feel closer to home while away from all that is familiar.
Floersch lives and works in New York, but he is at Hastings College this year as a visiting instructor of painting. He said that being in the JDAC affords him the unique opportunity to work, learn and teach all in the same location.
The exhibition by Michelle Kondrich ‘04 and Lesley Ash ‘04, “Telling Stories: Recent Illustrations by Kondrich and Ash,” remains in the main gallery through Friday, Feb. 12.
Hours at the gallery, 700 E. 12th St., are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face masks are required inside the JDAC and the gallery’s capacity is limited. There is no admission charge.
Humanities Nebraska resumes ‘Valuing the Vote’ conversation series with Civil Rights focus
“Valuing the Vote,” a conversation series hosted online by Humanities Nebraska, resumes Friday, Feb. 12, with special guests who will share first-hand stories of the U.S. Civil Rights movement.
At 1 p.m. Friday, sisters Joanne Blackmon Bland and Lynda Blackmon Lowery will speak about their personal experiences and answer questions from the audience. Both sisters marched on “Bloody Sunday,” March 7, 1965, and Lowery was the youngest person to walk every step of the march from Selma to Montgomery two weeks later. Bland was the youngest person to have been jailed during any civil rights demonstration during the 1960s.
Bland is co-founder and former director of the National Voting Rights Museum in Selma, Alabama. Lowery’s childhood experiences as an activist in the Civil Rights Movement influenced her life’s work. She is the author of “Turning 15 On The Road To Freedom: My Story of the 1965 Selma Voting Rights March.”
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, featured speakers will be Charlie Cobb, a field secretary for the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee and a leader of Freedom Summer, and Leslie McLemore, a civil rights activist and a Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party delegate who went to the 1964 convention.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, Professor Martha S. Jones will discuss her new book, “Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All,” selected by TIME magazine as a “must-read” book for 2020. Jones is the Society of Black Alumni Presidential Professor, professor of history, and a professor at the SNF Agora Institute at The Johns Hopkins University. She is a legal and cultural historian whose work examines how black Americans have shaped the story of American democracy.
Additional programming in the series will be announced as it is scheduled. Individuals and organizations such as libraries, schools, and clubs are invited to register for email alerts, recordings of the November conversations, and other information at HumanitiesNebraska.org/vote.