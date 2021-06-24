yourTICKET BRIEFS: HCT Kids to stage ‘Oliver! JR’

After a 16-month break, the Grand Island Little Theatre is back and tickets are on sale for its upcoming show, “Almost, Maine.”

Performance times for this “quirky, funny, heart-warming romantic comedy” by John Cariani are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, through Saturday, July 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at College Park.

“Almost, Maine,” is a town that almost doesn’t exist, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So, it’s just … Almost.

One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the Northern Lights hover in the sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found and confounded. Life for the people of Almost, Maine, will never be the same. Almost, Maine: it’s love. But not quite.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students 12 and younger. Adults tickets can be purchased at Ace Hardware or Hy-Vee, calling the box office at 308-382-2586, or at the door. Student tickets must be purchased at the box office. Group discounts are available. Check information on the website at githeatre.org. Masks are recommended, but not required.