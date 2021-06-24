yourTICKET BRIEFS: HCT Kids to stage ‘Oliver! JR’

HASTINGS — The streets of Victorian England will come to life when HCT KIDS presents the musical “Oliver! JR,” opening July 9.
Based on the novel “Oliver Twist” by Charles Dickens, the show follows a trusting, young orphan who dreams of finding where he truly belongs. “Please, sir, I want some more.” Through these famous words asking for a bit more gruel, a malnourished orphan named Oliver Twist is cast out of the grim 19th century workhouse where he lives. The young boy eventually falls in with a friendly gang of pickpockets and their leader, Fagin. Oliver quickly discovers he is not fit for a life of crime and discovers the life he was meant to live all along.
HCT KIDS usually divides young actors and actresses into age groups; this year it was decided to combine the age groups for this performance. The cast of 31 ranges in age from 5 to 16, with the lead role of Oliver played by 7-year-old Abe Schenk.
Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Hastings Community Theatre parking lot at 515 S. Fourth Ave., in Hastings (located in Good Samaritan Village.)
The outdoor performance is a first for HCT; bring lawn chairs.
Tickets at the gate are $5 for adults and freewill donation for kids.
Tickets now on sale for GILT’s ‘Almost, Maine’
After a 16-month break, the Grand Island Little Theatre is back and tickets are on sale for its upcoming show, “Almost, Maine.”
Performance times for this “quirky, funny, heart-warming romantic comedy” by John Cariani are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, through Saturday, July 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at College Park.
“Almost, Maine,” is a town that almost doesn’t exist, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So, it’s just … Almost.
One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the Northern Lights hover in the sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found and confounded. Life for the people of Almost, Maine, will never be the same. Almost, Maine: it’s love. But not quite.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students 12 and younger. Adults tickets can be purchased at Ace Hardware or Hy-Vee, calling the box office at 308-382-2586, or at the door. Student tickets must be purchased at the box office. Group discounts are available. Check information on the website at githeatre.org. Masks are recommended, but not required.
Anyone who purchased season tickets for the 2019-2020 season (this does include advertisers) will get the same number of tickets applied toward admittance to “Almost, Maine.” Call the box office or send an email to director@gmail.com to get your seats reserved.
Summer concert series continues with local polka band
The summer concert series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department continues with the Kavas at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Buechler Park.
Bring your dancing shoes for this “upbeat and lively polka band.”
The series continues at 8 p.m. Thursdays through July 14 (no performance July 1), alternating between Grace Abbott Park at West State and Cleburn streets and Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. There is no admission charge; bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The two remaining performances are:
July 8: Jessy Karr Band, Grace Abbott Park. Band plays a variety of music for a diverse crowd of all ages.
July 15: Code Blue, Buechler Park. “Eclectic, covering many different musical styles.”
For more information, call 308-385-0290.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“In the Heights” showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable, magnetic bodega owner who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.
“In the Heights” fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.
“In the Heights” stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits, and is rated PG-13.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
