What were picnics like in the 1890s compared to today? Here’s your chance to find out when Stuhr Museum hosts “It’s Picnic Time” on Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19.
Kay Cynova has chosen one of the prettiest picnic spots in Railroad Town near the Union Pacific bandstand to set up and talk about all of the possible trappings that could be used for a picnic in the 1890s. Through artifacts, cookbooks and photographs from the museum’s collection, visitors will learn all about the popular pastime of picnicking. She will be available to visit about all of the artifacts on hand and share information about some of her favorite picnic foods and recipes.
Consider bringing a picnic of your own and join her in a nearby shady spot.
In addition to this Railroad Town program, visitors can check out the Summer Stock Showcase exhibit in the Stuhr Building, visit the Fonner Rotunda and Antique Farm Machinery building, and discover everything else Railroad Town has to offer.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for kids and free for Stuhr Museum members. For more information call 308-385-5316.
Art in the Park set for Sunday
The 38th annual Art in the Park art show and sale is planned for Sunday, July 19, at Stolley Park.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event focuses on showcasing local art and giving artists a chance to sell their work.
One noticeable difference this year will be fewer artists, according to event organizers. This was done so there will be more space between vendor booths and social distancing can be maintained.
Artwork displayed varies and usually includes glasswork, pottery, paint, jewelry, alcohol inks and acrylic pours.
Stolley Park is located at 2103 W. Stolley Park Road.
Hastings gallery to host Grand Island artist
HASTINGS — Grand Island artist Bill Young will display his work at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings through the end of the month.
A artist reception is planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave.
Young is a Grand Island native and graduate of Grand Island Senior High and says he thinks he was “destined to be an artist.” He is self taught other than his junior high and high school art classes.
For many years, on the days he was not at his “day job,” he would work all day and at the end could end up with three or four paintings.
Young’s work can also be seen at the Studio K Art Gallery in Grand Island, and he will be in attendance at Art in the Park on Sunday at Stolley Park in Grand Island.
For more information, contact Kay Grimminger at 308-379-5207 or kgrimmin@esu10.org.
