yourTICKET BRIEFS: ‘Man of 10,000 Voices’ to perform in Grand Island

Tickets are on sale for a comedy performance by Michael Winslow, billed as the “Man of 10,000 Sound Effects.”
The Chicago-based comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Tommy Gunz Bistro at 1607 S. Locust.
Tickets for the show are $20 to $30.
Audiences know Winslow for his film performances in “Space Balls,” all seven of the “Police Academy” films as well as “Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie,” where he created characters using sound effects.
He will also perform in Kearney at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Chicken Coop Banquet Hall at 115 E. 21st St.
For more information visit EventBrite.com or call 407-694-1538.
Summer concert series continues at Grace Abbott Park today
The summer concert series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department continues with Thalken Tesdall Thalken with Blackberry Winter Horns at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Grace Abbott Park.
They are described as “seasoned performers on vocals, keyboard, sax, flute and percussion, playing classics from the American songbook and pop, swing, jump and more.”
The series continues at 8 p.m. Thursdays through July 14 (no performance July 1), alternating between Grace Abbott Park at West State and Cleburn streets and Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. There is no admission charge; bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The summer lineup includes:
June 24: The Kavas, Buechler Park. Bring your dancing shoes for this “upbeat and lively polka band.”
July 8: Jessy Karr Band, Grace Abbott Park. Band plays a variety of music for a diverse crowd of all ages.
July 15: Code Blue, Buechler Park. “Eclectic, covering many different musical styles.”
For more information, call 308-385-0290.
Coffee Anderson to perform in Kearney
KEARNEY — Child Evangelism Fellowship of Central Nebraska will present its annual concert fundraiser featuring Coffee Anderson on July 2 at Kearney First Baptist Church.
Anderson is a Christian country musician who stars in “Country Ever After” on Netflix.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6. The church is located at 3610 Sixth Ave. in Kearney.
Tickets can be purchased by going to www.cefcentral.com or at https://www.itickets.com/register/new/453498?
All funds raised go directly to provide free after-school and summer programs to children all across the Tri-Cities and other surrounding counties.