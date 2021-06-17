yourTICKET BRIEFS: ‘Man of 10,000 Voices’ to perform in Grand Island

Tickets are on sale for a comedy performance by Michael Winslow, billed as the “Man of 10,000 Sound Effects.”

The Chicago-based comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Tommy Gunz Bistro at 1607 S. Locust.

Tickets for the show are $20 to $30.

Audiences know Winslow for his film performances in “Space Balls,” all seven of the “Police Academy” films as well as “Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie,” where he created characters using sound effects.

He will also perform in Kearney at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Chicken Coop Banquet Hall at 115 E. 21st St.

For more information visit EventBrite.com or call 407-694-1538.

Summer concert series continues at Grace Abbott Park today

The summer concert series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department continues with Thalken Tesdall Thalken with Blackberry Winter Horns at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Grace Abbott Park.

They are described as “seasoned performers on vocals, keyboard, sax, flute and percussion, playing classics from the American songbook and pop, swing, jump and more.”