“Introducing Sandy Crane” a children’s book by Paula Warner, is the focus of an exhibit now on display at the Studio K Art Gallery in Grand Island.
The book, celebrating the migration patterns of the sandhill cranes, follows Sandy, a young and curious crane who must grow and learn to fly with her fellow cranes. With the confidence and support of her parents and friends, Sandy embarks on a journey through the wetlands of the South. Using catchy poetry, a big dose of humor and illustrations, “Introducing Sandy Crane” encourages readers to take care of our planet and protect our wildlife.
Artist and author Warner says she is “passionate about sharing the importance of migration paths, especially with small children who will inherit the task of caring for our wetlands, water and grass.”
She also said she is “excited to be releasing ‘Introducing Sandy Crane’ out into the world, and would like to dedicate this project to my family and the birds that must migrate in order to survive.”
Warner will be on hand to sign books and discuss her work during a reception set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the gallery, 112 W. Third St. Books will be available for purchase during the reception.
Her work will remain on display through Aug. 31.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.
UNL’s Morrill Hall reopens to public
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska State Museum — Morrill Hall will reopen to the public with limited operating hours and timed tickets beginning.
Additional restrictions will apply for the safety of visitors, staff and researchers.
Morrill Hall will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. A limited number of tickets will be available each hour, with final tickets available starting at 3:30 p.m. each day.
All visitors age 4 and older are required to wear a face covering. Disposable masks will be available for purchase for visitors arriving without a mask. Failure to wear a face covering is grounds for removal from the museum with no refund of ticket.
All visitors must acquire a ticket in advance of visiting. Tickets can be purchased at https://museum.unl.edu. Children 3 and younger will still receive free admission but must register for a free ticket to enter.
The Visible Lab located in Cherish Nebraska will operate Wednesday through Friday on reduced hours. Visitors will be able to communicate with researchers via a touchless intercom system.
The Marx Discovery Center on the first floor will remain closed until further notice. Fourth-floor exploration drawers within the Science Exploration Zone in Cherish Nebraska will remain closed. Mueller Planetarium will remain closed. The mothers room will remain closed.
Upon reopening, Morrill Hall will feature a new temporary display, “Science Behind the News: Viruses.” The display discusses the biology of viruses such as the novel coronavirus. The display was created and shared by the New York Hall of Science via the Association of Science and Technology Centers, of which the NU State Museum is a member.
More information about new policies and procedures is available online at https://museum.unl.edu/.
