yourTicket briefs: Stuhr Museum plans a busy weekend

Hastings Community Theatre plans ‘A Season of Surprises’

HASTINGS — The theater world is adjusting to a changing world and the Hastings Community Theatre is no exception.

“Hastings Community Theatre and all of us are experiencing unique times with the pandemic we are living in,” said Patrick Crawford, a member of the theater board. “HCT is alive and well. We are adjusting/changing our 2020-2021 season. There will be no 2020-2021 season memberships. Instead we will announce productions and events four to eight weeks in advance. All tickets will be purchased online. And we have named this adjusted season ‘A Season of Surprises.’”

To kick off the season, HCT will present an online comedy, “The Outrageous Adventures of Sheldon and Mrs. Levine,” in six showings starting Oct. 16.