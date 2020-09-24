yourTicket briefs: Stuhr Museum plans a busy weekend

From “Cast Iron Cook” in Railroad Town to “No Fear” in the Stuhr Building, Stuhr Museum will be a busy place this weekend.
Things will be “cooking in Railroad Town” and competing for votes during the “Cast Iron Cook” competition all day Saturday and Sunday in Railroad Town. The museum’s director, Chris Hochstetler, will be competing against Railroad Town blacksmith Randy Dack and Interpretive Director Kay Cynova to see who can create the best recipes over an open fire.
Head down to Railroad Town to see the action!
Flash of Genius: The museum’s fall exhibit dedicated to three of Grand Island’s earliest photographers opens this weekend and features photos, artifacts and one extremely large camera. The show features a 15-foot camera that was recently donated to Stuhr Museum, one of the only intact artifacts of its kind in the area.
“Matthew DeBoer: No Fear”: The artwork of Omaha artist Matthew DeBoer is on exhibit in the Stuhr Building featuring watercolor art he painted on the museum’s grounds. DeBoer wants to encourage artists to create works of their own on museum grounds during the “Art in the Arbor” event set for Oct. 3.
And a reminder: Ticket sales for All Hallows Eve, set for Oct. 9 and 10, end on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The event is limited to 700 per night so advance tickets are required.
For more information, check online at stuhrmuseum.org or call 308-385-5316.
Hastings Community Theatre plans ‘A Season of Surprises’
HASTINGS — The theater world is adjusting to a changing world and the Hastings Community Theatre is no exception.
“Hastings Community Theatre and all of us are experiencing unique times with the pandemic we are living in,” said Patrick Crawford, a member of the theater board. “HCT is alive and well. We are adjusting/changing our 2020-2021 season. There will be no 2020-2021 season memberships. Instead we will announce productions and events four to eight weeks in advance. All tickets will be purchased online. And we have named this adjusted season ‘A Season of Surprises.’”
To kick off the season, HCT will present an online comedy, “The Outrageous Adventures of Sheldon and Mrs. Levine,” in six showings starting Oct. 16.
“This two-person comedy is an exchange of outrageous and hilarious letters between an overbearing mother and her 31-year-old runaway son,” Crawford said. “In this love/hate relationship, Sheldon blames his mother, Mrs. Levine, for breaking up his marriage and ruining his life. His mother can’t understand why something so trivial should bother him. Share in the angst, the aggravation, the madness, and the mail of two people, who although thousands of miles apart, are still too close to each other for their own good. The story is told through letters each actor writes to the other.”
The production features Sue Medsker-Nedderman and Jake Elting and is directed by Crawford.
“This is the perfect production for the pandemic times that we are experiencing,” he said. “During most of the play the two actors are staged on opposite sides of the stage. Here at HCT only three people attend rehearsals, the director and the two actors. Each actor and director wear masks during rehearsals and the set pieces are sanitized after each rehearsal.”
To assist the production, Erik Nielsen and Roger Schukei will be videographers, Bruce Batterson will be the sound person, Chuck Rosenberg will be doing set construction and Ruth Nielsen will be doing costumes.
For more information about viewing times and other details, watch the theater’s website at https://hctheatre.org/
Mature audience viewing is suggested due to adult language.
Hastings College gallery features permanent collection
HASTINGS — Selections of the Hastings College Permanent Collection of Art will be on exhibit through Oct. 21 in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center gallery.
The exhibition, “Here Now Forever Again,” is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face masks are required inside the JDAC, and the gallery’s capacity is set to 15 people at any given time.
Pieces for “Here Now Forever Again” were chosen by Hastings College senior Jordan Ismaiel. Ismaiel, an art major, is familiar with the permanent collection, as he previously assisted with several exhibitions of works from the collection and headed a group that helped develop a new gallery of permanent collection art for the Hastings College honors program room in the Kiewit Building.
The Hastings College Permanent Collection of Art was established in 1978, initially through the sponsorship of Woods Charitable Trust. The late Norman Geske, director of the Sheldon Museum in Lincoln, was the first director of acquisitions. His leadership steered the collection toward modern masters, particularly pop artists.
Pieces from the collection are featured throughout campus year-round. Perkins Library has an Andy Warhol work, JDAC has a Jasper Johns work and the exhibit features Jim Dine’s work. The collection features many celebrated artists of the 20th Century.
Hastings College has obtained the artworks in the collection by donations or purchasing pieces.
Annual storytelling event moves online
LINCOLN — The 19th annual Moonshell Storytelling Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 26, will be a virtual event this year.
Sponsored by Nebraska Story Arts, the Zoom production will start at 7 p.m. Central Time. Those interested can register online at www.NebraskaStoryArts.org and a link will be sent with the Zoom code.
Featured storytellers include Megan Hicks, a self-proclaimed “Teller-Without-a-Niche”; Darrin Crow, who says, no matter the subject, he has “a story for you”; and Tim Lowry, who says he is inspired by the people he meets, no matter their age, their location or their surroundings. More information about each can be found on their websites at meganhicks.com, darrincrow.com and storytellertimlowry.com
The Zoom presentation will last about 90 minutes and Sheila Arnold will lead the way.
For more information, check the website listed above.
Elton John’s PBA concert rescheduled for March 2022
LINCOLN — Elton John has announced his return to the stage for his global “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” which kicks off Sept. 1, 2020, in Berlin and includes a stop in Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 27, 2022. The North American leg of the tour starts Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans.
John was originally scheduled to perform at PBA on June 9.
Ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.
