yourTICKET briefs: Summer concert series kicks off with Blue Plate Special next week

The summer concert series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department returns for 2021 with an opening performance by Blue Plate Special at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Grace Abbott Park.
The band features “American roots music,” covering rhythm and blues, jazz-infused Americana and a “touch of rock.”
The series continues at 8 p.m. Thursdays through July 14 (no performance July 1), alternating between Grace Abbott Park at West State and Cleburn streets and Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. There is no admission charge; bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The summer lineup includes:
June 10: Mohanna with Red Shoes, “broad variety of classic songs including history and humor,” Buechler Park.
June 17: Thalken Tesdall Thalken with Blackberry Winter Horns, Grace Abbott Park. “Seasoned performers on vocals, keyboard, sax, flute and percussion, playing classics from the American songbook and pop, swing, jump and more.”
June 24: The Kavas, Buechler Park. Bring your dancing shoes for this “upbeat and lively polka band.”
July 8: Jessy Karr Band, Grace Abbott Park. Band plays a variety of music for a diverse crowd of all ages.
July 15: Code Blue, Buechler Park. “Eclectic, covering many different musical styles.”
For more information, call 308-385-0290.
Hall County Historical Society plans marker dedication, cemetery tours
The Hall County Historical Society will dedicate a historical marker at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
That marker will be on the south side of Tornado Hill in Ryder Park. The hill got its name because it was created by the rubbish and debris that was left after a series of tornadoes hit Grand Island on June 3, 1980.
Stephanie Crosby, a member of the board of HCHS was instrumental in raising funds and securing this historical marker. For further information, contact her at 308-380-5389.
The society will also conduct cemetery tours Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5, at the Grand Island City Cemetery on Stolley Park Road.
Tour times are 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Special citizens to be represented during the tours are Pap Lamb, Fannie Williams and Kate Roach, Maggie Mobley’s sister. Bill Bolte will be explaining symbolism on gravestones and dowsing at graves. The tours will begin at the Bartenbach graves on the middle and western drives.
Tours are free for members of Hall County Historical Society and $10 for non-members.
Parking is allowed in the cemetery because this is not Memorial Day weekend. Michelle Stetlik and Sue Clements have made arrangements. For information call 308-380-4480.
Juried art exhibit to showcase high school talent
HASTINGS —The 2021 City High Schools Art Show opens June 1 at the Hastings College Jackson Dinsdale Art Center. The juried exhibition features creative works by high school students from three city high schools: Adams Central, St. Cecilia and Hastings Senior High, and is open through June 30.
Featured works in this competitive exhibition were selected by Teliza Rodriquez, former chief curator at the Museum of Nebraska Art. An opening reception for the exhibit, which features 19 pieces, is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. Awards will be presented during the reception. There is no charge and the reception is open to the public.
Summer hours for the gallery at 700 E. 12th St., are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
