yourTICKET briefs: Summer concert series kicks off with Blue Plate Special next week

Parking is allowed in the cemetery because this is not Memorial Day weekend. Michelle Stetlik and Sue Clements have made arrangements. For information call 308-380-4480.

Juried art exhibit to showcase high school talent

HASTINGS —The 2021 City High Schools Art Show opens June 1 at the Hastings College Jackson Dinsdale Art Center. The juried exhibition features creative works by high school students from three city high schools: Adams Central, St. Cecilia and Hastings Senior High, and is open through June 30.

Featured works in this competitive exhibition were selected by Teliza Rodriquez, former chief curator at the Museum of Nebraska Art. An opening reception for the exhibit, which features 19 pieces, is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. Awards will be presented during the reception. There is no charge and the reception is open to the public.

Summer hours for the gallery at 700 E. 12th St., are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

