yourTICKET: Library to host ‘Sheldon Statewide: Compact Rhythms’

“Compact Rhythms,” an exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is set to open Jan. 6 at the Grand Island Public Library.
The exhibition is part of Sheldon Statewide, an annual program through which works from the museum’s collection travel to venues throughout Nebraska. Since its inception in 1987, the program has taken exhibitions to 25 communities, reaching more than 363,000 people.
“Compact Rhythms” highlights artists who have used abstraction to explore different ways of looking at the world around them. It presents a variety of modes and styles of nonrepresentational art throughout the 20th century, focusing on instances where artists chose deliberately to work on a smaller scale.
The intimate scale of the featured works provides opportunities for close encounters with the art, allowing the viewer’s gaze to linger over the surface of the paintings and prints in order to observe the materials used and the forms depicted. The exhibition features works by artists Joseph Albers, Grace Hartigan, Alfred Henry Maurer, Joan Mitchell, Corita Kent, Seong Moy and Sylvia Wald among others.
Kim West Dinsdale and the Grand Island Public Library Foundation sponsor the Grand Island exhibition, which is on view through Feb. 1.
The Sheldon Statewide exhibition series receives funding support from Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Nebraska, Rhonda Seacrest, the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Sheldon Art Association.
The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.gilibrary.org.
Lied announces holiday concert; Hannah Huston performance rescheduled
LINCOLN — The 402 Band will take the Lied Center for Performing Arts’ virtual stage at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
“The 402 Christmas Party Concert” will feature Christmas classics, party favorites and more. As a Lied Live Online event, the concert will be available to watch free on the Lied Center Facebook page and at https://liedcenter.org. Patrons can also choose to add a donation to support the Lied Center when reserving their ticket online.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Hannah Huston’s “Believe in Christmas” livestream, scheduled for Dec. 15, was canceled. However, Huston will perform at the Lied Center on Feb. 18. The Lied Live Online concert will be presented in partnership with the Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series. All in-person or webcast tickets from the December date will be honored.
For more information on the Lied’s schedule, visit the website mentioned above.
NET to broadcast 2019 All-State concerts
LINCOLN — NET will broadcast a recording of performances by the state’s most talented high school musicians when “2019 Nebraska All State Concert” premieres at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, on NET’s World television channel.
Each year, the Nebraska Music Education Association provides an opportunity for high school students to participate in an all-state honor ensemble. They gather in Lincoln for the NMEA All-State Conference to rehearse together and perform at the Lied Center.
“2019 Nebraska All State Concert” repeats at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, on NET World.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!