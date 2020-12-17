yourTICKET: Library to host ‘Sheldon Statewide: Compact Rhythms’

“Compact Rhythms,” an exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is set to open Jan. 6 at the Grand Island Public Library.

The exhibition is part of Sheldon Statewide, an annual program through which works from the museum’s collection travel to venues throughout Nebraska. Since its inception in 1987, the program has taken exhibitions to 25 communities, reaching more than 363,000 people.

“Compact Rhythms” highlights artists who have used abstraction to explore different ways of looking at the world around them. It presents a variety of modes and styles of nonrepresentational art throughout the 20th century, focusing on instances where artists chose deliberately to work on a smaller scale.

The intimate scale of the featured works provides opportunities for close encounters with the art, allowing the viewer’s gaze to linger over the surface of the paintings and prints in order to observe the materials used and the forms depicted. The exhibition features works by artists Joseph Albers, Grace Hartigan, Alfred Henry Maurer, Joan Mitchell, Corita Kent, Seong Moy and Sylvia Wald among others.

Kim West Dinsdale and the Grand Island Public Library Foundation sponsor the Grand Island exhibition, which is on view through Feb. 1.