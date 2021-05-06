yourTICKET NOTES: Scrabble Game Night is back at Primrose!

Scrabble Game Night returns and is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.

The group usually meets the second Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required at Primrose.

For more information, call La Vonne Catron at 308-382-2663.

Local church to host Concordia Chamber Choir Saturday

Trinity Lutheran Church will host the Concordia Chamber Choice in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The concert will take the place of the regular Saturday worship service.

“The Chamber Choir strives to perform music at a high artistic level — music which inspires, instructs and entertains,” said Kurt E. Von Kampen, the choir’s conductor and music department chair. “But the mission of the choir goes beyond mere artistry. The University A Cappella Choir exists to proclaim the Gospel of Christ in song and to honor God with the musical talents the students have been given.”