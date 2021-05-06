yourTICKET NOTES: Scrabble Game Night is back at Primrose!

Scrabble Game Night returns and is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the second Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required at Primrose.
For more information, call La Vonne Catron at 308-382-2663.
Local church to host Concordia Chamber Choir Saturday
Trinity Lutheran Church will host the Concordia Chamber Choice in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The concert will take the place of the regular Saturday worship service.
“The Chamber Choir strives to perform music at a high artistic level — music which inspires, instructs and entertains,” said Kurt E. Von Kampen, the choir’s conductor and music department chair. “But the mission of the choir goes beyond mere artistry. The University A Cappella Choir exists to proclaim the Gospel of Christ in song and to honor God with the musical talents the students have been given.”
Admission to the concert is free. Freewill offerings will be accepted to help defray the choir’s tour expenses.
Disney on Ice heading to Lincoln’s PBA
LINCOLN — “Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party” is bringing the magic to guests through dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air. And this “magic” is set to take the stage June 3-6 at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The show’s promoter is working with local venues to make sure current local directed health measures will be followed for each performance.
Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, and Friday, June 4; and 10 a.m. and 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6. Tickets are now on sale online at disneyonice.com and Ticketmaster.