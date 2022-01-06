yourTicket: Studio K to host ‘First Friday Art Opening’ reception

The Bygone Book Club is a partnership book club between the Grand Island Public Library and the Hall County Historical Society. It meets monthly on the second Saturday at the library. Attendees discuss books relating to Grand Island, central Nebraska and Nebraska History in general.

Upcoming titles include February’s “The Notorious Dr. Flippin,” and March’s, “Marching with the First Nebraska: A Civil War Story.” Book club titles are available for checkout at the library.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

‘Voices of the Past’ program set for Sunday

John Hanssen will display a portion of his collection of antique Christmas ornaments when the Hall County Historical Society presents its monthly “Voices from the Past” program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.