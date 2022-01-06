yourTicket: Studio K to host ‘First Friday Art Opening’ reception

Artwork created by area middle schools students will be on display through the end of January in the Studio K Art Gallery in downtown Grand Island.
The exhibit will open with a reception from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.
Gallery hours at Studio K, 112 W. Third St., are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.
Lukesh to lead Bygone Book Club discussion
Well-known Nebraska author Jean A. Lukesh will be leading the January Bygone Book Club set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, in meeting room A at the Grand Island Public Library.
Saturday access to the library meeting room and foyer is provided as a special courtesy specifically to attendees of this event. The library is closed on Saturdays.
The selection for The Bygone Book Club is Lukesh’s book, “Secret Brother: the Story of Solon Borglum, the ‘Sculptor of the Prairie.’”
This short biography examines the life of Solon Borglum, the lesser-known brother of John Gutzon Borglum, the sculptor of Mount Rushmore, in Keystone, South Dakota. The Borglums were Danish Mormon immigrants who traveled the Mormon Trail to Utah in the 1860s. Solon returned to Nebraska and was a cowboy, rancher, sheriff, early Boy Scout Leader, World War I soldier and art instructor.
The Bygone Book Club is a partnership book club between the Grand Island Public Library and the Hall County Historical Society. It meets monthly on the second Saturday at the library. Attendees discuss books relating to Grand Island, central Nebraska and Nebraska History in general.
Upcoming titles include February’s “The Notorious Dr. Flippin,” and March’s, “Marching with the First Nebraska: A Civil War Story.” Book club titles are available for checkout at the library.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
‘Voices of the Past’ program set for Sunday
John Hanssen will display a portion of his collection of antique Christmas ornaments when the Hall County Historical Society presents its monthly “Voices from the Past” program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.
Hanssen, a member society’s board, has been collecting antique Christmas decor for several years. It has become a tradition that in January he displays a specific era of decorations at the Voices of the Past; this year’s display includes ornaments from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. The display Hanssen created for the historical society won an award at the annual Fantasy of Trees exhibit hosted by Stuhr Museum tree .
He also decorates the Stolley House for Christmas each year.
The program is free for society members; admission is $5 for non-members. Refreshments will be served.
For more information call 308-380-2086.
Coming to the Merryman in 2022 ...
KEARNEY — Merryman Performing Arts Center will continue with its 2021-22 season with “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.
“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” is a critically acclaimed concert that includes the story about two young boys who went on to become the world’s most successful music duos of all time. Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band performing, “Bridge over Troubled Waters,” “Sounds of Silence” and “Mrs. Robinson.”
Tickets are $39, $44 and $50.
Next up is SELAH, a Christian vocal trio, who will perform at at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
With their harmonies, they have breathed new life into timeless musical treasures, with such hits as “Wonderful, Merciful Savior,” “You Raise Me Up,” “All My Praise” and their latest release “Glory Hallelujah.”
Tickets are $35, $39 and $44; special pricing is available for season ticket holders, but they must call the box office to receive the discount.
“The Everly Set” is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. This performances presents “the ultimate concert celebration of the legendary Everly Brothers,” and whisks the audience to 1957 when teens Phil and Don Everly first supercharged the sound of rock ’n’ roll with the sparkling harmonies, “Bye, Bye, Love,” ”All I have to do is Dream” and many more.
Tickets are $30, $34 and $41.
“The Church Basement Ladies 20th Anniversary” takes the stage at 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
The smash-hit musical comedy that started it all, the “Church Basement Ladies” will be returning to the Merryman for their 20th anniversary tour. This tour will be presenting the original show, a production that broke box office records and inspired a whole series of musicals starring these loveable and hilarious gals.
Tickets are $35, $39 and $4; special pricing available to season members by calling the box office.
To purchase tickets, call the office at 308-698-8297 or order online at www.pickmytickets.com.
The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St. in Kearney.
Due to rising COVID-19 cases, ticketholders are asked to check their email, phone or the Merryman website and Facebook page prior to any ticketed performance to ensure they have the most up-to-date information.
The Wildwoods to perform at the Lark
HASTINGS — The Wildwoods, a folk duo from Lincoln, are set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Lark Listening Room, 802 W. Second St. in Hastings.
The Wildwoods’ “delicate melodies and descriptive lyrics come from nature, love, experiences from the road and growing up in Nebraska.”
Comprised of Noah and Chloe Gose, the duo met in Lincoln in 2012 and quickly found a liking to each other’s musicianship and songwriting. Fast forward to today, and The Wildwoods can be found consistently performing all across the country.
The Wildwoods were nominated by the Omaha Arts and Entertainment Awards as a top Americana/Folk artist in Nebraska.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Purchase online at www.thelarkdowntown.com or at the door subject to availability.
