yourTicket: Stuhr to host ‘Prepping For Winter’ program

Kevin is a native of Taiwan who has organized large-scale orchestral concerts to bring classical music to rural Nebraska. He has performed as guest pianist with Lincoln, Kearney, Sandhills and Cherokee symphonies. Heidi has served as second principal violinist in the Kearney Symphony Orchestra.

Admission is $12 in advance and $17 on the day of the show.

The opera house is following guidelines from the South Heartland District Health Department for Phase IV of the Directed Health Measure. For now, all performances will feature socially-distanced seating, thereby reducing the capacity of the auditorium, so we encourage advance purchase of tickets due to limited quantities available. Most seats will be available in pairs, with a distance of six feet between each group of seats. Face coverings are required to be worn while inside the opera house. Concessions will not be available, but patrons are welcome to bring a water bottle (no glass).

For more information, call 402-746-2641.

Lied Center reschedules Broadway Series, Cohen

LINCOLN — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to shut down national tours of Broadway shows, the Lied Center for Performing Arts is rescheduling its 2020-21 Glenn Korff Broadway Series to 2021-22.