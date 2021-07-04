Epsilon Chapter, Alpha Delta Gamma

The initiation ceremony for Christina Haba and Celia Reid was performed and the group welcomed them as Epsilon Sisters.

The Tri-chapter Member Celebration Ceremony honoring 10-, 25-, 35- and 50-year members from Chi, Nu and Epsilon chapters was performed. Epsilon sisters Mary Jane Hinrichsen and Beverly Wolfe were honored as Gold Sisters. They were congratulated on 50 years of membership in Alpha Delta Kappa.

* April 21 at Third City Christian Church.

Carolyn Bixenmann, founder and chair of FamilyFirst Academy, presented the program. She discussed the need for low-cost, quality childcare and educational programming for low-income families in the Grand Island area.

Members who attended the ADK State Conference on April 10 at Kearney’s Younes Conference Center discussed their impressions of the conference.

Tess Westover and Sherri Klentz will be the chapter delegates for the virtual International ADK Convention on July 5-16.

* May 1 at Riverside Country Club.