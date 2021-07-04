Epsilon Chapter, Alpha Delta Gamma

The following are summaries of the last four meetings of Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa.
* Feb. 17 via Zoom.
Sandra Barrera Fuentes, who leads the Community Vitality Initiative for Hall County presented the program. Barrera Fuentes engages with communities and resource providers to develop and implement best practice solutions to grow businesses, create vibrant communities and engage youth and young adults. She specializes in providing free assistance through the Latino Small Business Program.
Mary Ann Gerdes reported the Hall County Spelling Bee was a success due in large part to the Epsilon sisters’ volunteer help.
* March 18 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Nancy Bishop, state president, gave an update on The Longest Day fundraiser for Alzheimers. The program, Husker Change Makers, was used to collect change from sisters throughout the state. Coins were collected during the March, April, and May meetings.
Gerdes reported that Christine Haba, Celia Reed and Holly Ortega were favorably elected for membership. She announced the Chapter Needs Assessment form was due by June 20. Gerdes also reported on Alpha Delta Kappa Connect, which allows sisters to communicate, collaborate and share with sisters across the nation and the world.
The initiation ceremony for Christina Haba and Celia Reid was performed and the group welcomed them as Epsilon Sisters.
The Tri-chapter Member Celebration Ceremony honoring 10-, 25-, 35- and 50-year members from Chi, Nu and Epsilon chapters was performed. Epsilon sisters Mary Jane Hinrichsen and Beverly Wolfe were honored as Gold Sisters. They were congratulated on 50 years of membership in Alpha Delta Kappa.
* April 21 at Third City Christian Church.
Carolyn Bixenmann, founder and chair of FamilyFirst Academy, presented the program. She discussed the need for low-cost, quality childcare and educational programming for low-income families in the Grand Island area.
Members who attended the ADK State Conference on April 10 at Kearney’s Younes Conference Center discussed their impressions of the conference.
Tess Westover and Sherri Klentz will be the chapter delegates for the virtual International ADK Convention on July 5-16.
* May 1 at Riverside Country Club.
Carolyn Johnson, scholarship chair, presented the scholarship winners. Katelyn Fanta from Centura High School, daughter of John and Kelsley Fanta, plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in agriculture. Grace Ottman from Northwest High School, daughter of Kevin and Kim Ottman, plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, majoring in special education. Fanta and Ottman read their essays and answered questions. President Cyndee Mann recognized Scholarship Chair Johnson and committee members Christy Hewitt and Linda Dunham for their efforts as the scholarship committee.
Nancy Bishop, Nebraska ADK state president, invited members to virtually attend the 32nd ADK International Convention on July 5-16. Bishop mentioned that Nebraska will have good representation at the convention having 22 chapters with voting delegates.
President Mann displayed the reminder card from Gering area chapters for the ADK State Convention planned for April 9, 2022.
During the altruism committee report, it was decided to give $150 each to Habitat for Humanity, Stick Creek Child Care Center in Wood River and GIPS Foundation. The coin drive for the Alzheimer’s Association of $198.15 was increased by another $100 by the chapter.