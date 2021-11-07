Epsilon Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa

Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Sept. 15 at ADK State President Nancy Bishop’s home in Grand Island.
Retired teachers provided an outdoor salad supper in honor of active teachers.
Bishop announced she is running for north central region president. She also encouraged members to attend state convention on April 9, 2022, in Gering, and north central region conference on July 17-20, 2022, in Frankenmuth, Mich.
Membership Chair Mary Ann Gerdes presented the tri-fold membership brochure for use in telling potential sisters about ADK. She also explained the innovation grant wish is for non-members in their first 10 years of teaching and is due Nov. 15. For more information, contact Gerdes.
Members also met Oct. 21 for the tri-chapter celebration of Founder’s Day of Alpha Delta Kappa at Peace Lutheran Church.
Nu, Chi and Epsilon chapters each had their own meeting, then joined together for a celebration dinner and announcement Alpha Delta Kappa Friend of Education winners.
During the Epsilon meeting, President Cyndee Mann reported Waverly, Tenn. was hit hard by recent tornadoes. The town of approximately 4,100 lost 20 people. The middle school and high school were destroyed. Epsilon members voted to send $200 to Nebraska ADK, which will send a collection from Nebraska chapters to the location.
Mann planned to purchase two coats to donate to St. Leo’s Church annual coat give away. Mann also reported Nebraska ADK chapters collected over $3,000 through the last year to aid in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Gerdes reported Epsilon Chapter was recognized for activities in the Sisters Helping Sisters program.
Epsilon Chapter’s next meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Heritage at Sagewood, with a tour of the facility.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an organization for outstanding women educators emphasizing educational excellence, altruistic projects and world understanding. For more information, call Mann at 308-390-6912.