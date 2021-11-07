Epsilon Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa

Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Sept. 15 at ADK State President Nancy Bishop’s home in Grand Island.

Retired teachers provided an outdoor salad supper in honor of active teachers.

Bishop announced she is running for north central region president. She also encouraged members to attend state convention on April 9, 2022, in Gering, and north central region conference on July 17-20, 2022, in Frankenmuth, Mich.

Membership Chair Mary Ann Gerdes presented the tri-fold membership brochure for use in telling potential sisters about ADK. She also explained the innovation grant wish is for non-members in their first 10 years of teaching and is due Nov. 15. For more information, contact Gerdes.

Members also met Oct. 21 for the tri-chapter celebration of Founder’s Day of Alpha Delta Kappa at Peace Lutheran Church.

Nu, Chi and Epsilon chapters each had their own meeting, then joined together for a celebration dinner and announcement Alpha Delta Kappa Friend of Education winners.