Epsilon Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa

Members of Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Jan. 19 at Third City Christian Church.

Epsilon member Sherri Klentz presented a program about the Kids’ Power program conducted by Klentz at Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions Inc. in Grand Island. The program is for a small group of children who are dealing with an addicted person in their lives.

Epsilon Chapter met Feb. 16 at the Central Nebraska Council on Addictions and Alcoholism office in Grand Island.

Dr. Kent Mann presented the program where he shared what he learned during his travels to Africa and about education in Uganda. He gave highlights of places he visited including universities and a high school in the city of Mbale. His slide show enhanced the presentation.

An upcoming event is the Nebraska State Convention on April 9 in Gering. Raffle tickets for the altruism basket raffle at the convention are available to purchase, six for $5.

The group also met for a meeting and dinner March 17 at Peace Lutheran Church.

The program was a Sisters’ Celebration of 25, 50, and 60 year memberships. Jackie Bigley and Mary Kaskie were honored for 25 years of membership, Robbie Wilke for 50 years and Bessie Frith, posthumously, for 60 years.

Alpha Delta Kappa is an organization for outstanding women educators emphasizing educational excellence, altruistic projects and world understanding.

For more information, call President Cyndee Mann at 308-390-6912.