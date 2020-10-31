Expand your world with the library

For the past few weeks, we have been doing a large, deep cleanup of various areas of the Library.

The other day I was cleaning out a closet in a previously little-used room and what an interesting discovery I made. I found inside of a box of old library supplies, which was inside of a drawer of a filing cabinet, which itself was inside a closet, tucked behind boxes of seldom-used library records, I came across two old passports,

The passports belonged to someone the staff has no recollection of, and they are filled with dozens of stamps for far-off exotic places, like Thailand, Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania, many countries in Europe, Brazil, Panama, and the like.

It made me and some of the staff speculate what kind of exciting jobs and life this person may have held, and then lament about all the travel and exciting things that are still on hold because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But even though we may not be able to physically enjoy international travel at the moment, the library can still provide a wonderful escape into places both real and fictional.