Expand your world with the library

For the past few weeks, we have been doing a large, deep cleanup of various areas of the Library.
The other day I was cleaning out a closet in a previously little-used room and what an interesting discovery I made. I found inside of a box of old library supplies, which was inside of a drawer of a filing cabinet, which itself was inside a closet, tucked behind boxes of seldom-used library records, I came across two old passports,
The passports belonged to someone the staff has no recollection of, and they are filled with dozens of stamps for far-off exotic places, like Thailand, Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania, many countries in Europe, Brazil, Panama, and the like.
It made me and some of the staff speculate what kind of exciting jobs and life this person may have held, and then lament about all the travel and exciting things that are still on hold because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But even though we may not be able to physically enjoy international travel at the moment, the library can still provide a wonderful escape into places both real and fictional.
Adventure stories abound on the shelves of the library. From the tales of Clive Cussler, Steve Berry, Andy McDermott and James Rollins in the adult fiction section, to tales of dystopian adventure for teens from Susanne Collins, Marie Lu and James Dashner, to the fantastic and mythological tales of Rick Riordan and Susan Pope Osborn in the Magic Treehouse adventures in children’s, there is adventure and whimsy for all ages on our shelves.
For real-life adventure check out the 900s sections in the non-fiction areas to read about real-life stories like Antarctic expeditions, searches for pirate ships and buried treasure, archaeological finds, and travelogues. The DVDs on our shelves can transport you anywhere too, like with TV series and movies such as “Grimm,” “Once Upon A Time,” “Doctor Who,” ”Indiana Jones” and (a personal favorite) “The Librarians.”
And to keep you engaged in the long winter months ahead, we have a special Winter Library Challenge, “Snow Much to Read” coming up for library patrons of all ages. Beginning on Nov. 15, our “Snow Much to Read Winter Library Challenge” will help keep you occupied and engaged over the long, cold, dark, winter months, in which we all may be cooped up for quite a while.
“Snow Much to Read” will be similar to our summer reading programs and will be run through our Beanstack website, www.gilibrary.beanstack.com. You may begin registering anytime on our Benastack site, the challenge will go live at 8 a.m. Nov. 15, and you can begin logging reading minutes, and participating in other challenges to earn entries for prizes.
Like the summer reading program, you can track reading minutes, but you can also track participation in our virtual storytimes and programs we are planning for all ages, children through adults. We also have some special challenges in store such as reading certain genres or authors you may have never tried, borrowing items from our online services, and so on.
We continue to look forward to seeing you return to the library for items, and seeing you online for virtual programs and challenge. As always, stay safe, stay healthy, and stay happy, and most of all, happy reading!
And as I frequently like to remind everyone, if you are unable to physically make it to the library, our digital collections are always available for use: Hoopla for ebooks audiobooks, comics, music, TV, and movies; Overdrive for ebooks and audiobooks, and RbDigital for magazines (RbDigital audio and ebooks merged with Overdrive at the end of September). Happy reading!
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org
