Ladies in hats and guys in ties will be vying for best dressed at Fonner Park’s Kentucky Derby Hat & Bow Tie Contest Saturday.

Registration for the contest begins at 1 p.m. on the main floor at the north clubhouse entrance. In order to qualify for judging, contestants must complete an entry form and be photographed during registration, which ends at 5 p.m.

Categories are: Best Hat, Best Bow Tie and Best Female & Male Ensemble. Honorable mention certificates will also be awarded. Entrants must be at least 21 years old to win a cash prize.

Participants should keep their cell phones handy; winners will be notified by phone if they win, but entrants must also be present to win.

Following the derby (approximately 6 p.m.) winners will be presented.