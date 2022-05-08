Flores receives Grand Island Campus Spirit Award

Maria Flores of Grand Island has received the 2022 Campus Spirit Award at Central Community College-Grand Island.

The award recognizes employees who make a significant contribution to CCC, focusing on service above and beyond what is considered a normal part of their job description.

Flores has been a recruiting coordinator at the Grand Island Campus for seven years, but she was recognized for the excellent college-wide service she provides. She was also cited for her love of her job, which comes with a broad smile and signature laugh.

“She continually strives to provide quality assistance to new students, current students, and co-workers alike,” according to one nominator who went on to describe how Flores helped a nontraditional student with logging onto an online class and accessing online and on-campus resources. A few days later, she called the student to see how things were going.

Despite a full workload, she makes time to be involved with the FOCUS multicultural group and the Multicultural Resource Center and to help other clubs.

“You will regularly Maria helping with tour groups and a variety of admissions and recruiting functions,” another nominator said. “A passion for students, zest for life and an infectious smile are always on display.”

CCC students place at SkillsUSA competition

Students from the SkillsUSA chapters at Central Community College in Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings placed in state competition April 7-9 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

SkillsUSA is a national organization that provides secondary and post-secondary students in trade, industrial, technical, technology and health occupations with leadership, citizenship and character development programs and activities.

More than 1,000 secondary and postsecondary students competed in about 75 events at the 2022 Nebraska Leadership Conference, which was sponsored by Nebraska SkillsUSA. First-place winners qualified for the national competition June 20-24 in Atlanta, Ga.

Individual winners from CCC-Grand Island were Angel Herendez-Tuma of Grand Island, ninth place in Welding-Career Pathways Institute (CPI); and Brayden Weller of Palmer, fifth place in Welding-CPI;

The Welding Fabrication Team-CPI earned fourth place with team members Isacc Mendez, Bryn Otto and Jaymes Quick of Grand Island.

Individual winners from CCC-Hastings were: Trey Schultz of Cairo, third place in diesel equipment technology; Stefany Gomez of Grand Island, first place in CNC milling specialist; and Grace Ballou, first place in cosmetology, Thomas Harling, second place in cabinetmaking; and Delia Miles, second place in cosmetology, all of Hastings.

Technical Team Problem Solving, with members Grace Ballou, Delia Miles and Austin Schleicher of Hastings, earned third place.

The welding fabrication team from CCC-Columbus took third place. Team members were Mack Nelson of Albion, Jonathan Garcia of Columbus and Garrett Miller of Stromsburg.

CCC students build two-unit townhouse in Hastings

HASTINGS — Forty-four Central Community College-Hastings students had a hand in building a townhouse in Hastings.

The students came from CCC’s construction technology; electrical technology; and heating, air conditioning and refrigeration programs.

The townhouse has two units. Each 3,103-square-foot unit includes two bedrooms, three baths, a laundry room with a washbasin sink and a full basement. Other features include an attached 728-square-foot garage and 83-square-foot deck in the back. The sprinkler system has been installed and seeding has been completed.

John Morgan Real Estate is the agent for the townhouse located at 3119 and 3121 Laux Drive.

Area CCC students who worked on the house were: Jeff Moody of Burwell, construction technology; Joshua Castanon, Silvia Fiallus and Stormy Vanesta, construction technology; Jose Benavides, William Guzman and Jordan Sandoval, electrical technology; and Elton Serrano, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration, all of Grand Island;

Daniel Espinoza and Miranda Raymond, construction technology; Kaden Atz, Zuriel Espinoza, Corban Jernigan and Hunter Roose, electrical technology; and Jacob Schafer, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration, all of Hastings;

Christopher Herbek of Juniata, electrical technology; Clay Gilg and Shea Peden of Kearney, electrical technology; Austin Peterson of Kenesaw, electrical technology; and Keith Griffiths of Minden, construction technology.