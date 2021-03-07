A best-ever clam chowder recipe from a favorite Seattle chef

SEATTLE — Chef Heather Earnhardt of Seattle’s beloved The Wandering Goose now has a lovely coastal headquarters at the Tokeland Hotel — opened in 1885, it’s Washington state’s oldest lodgings.

The super-creamy, slightly spicy chowder she makes at the restaurant there calls for the Pacific Northwest delicacy known as razor clams, and the Tokeland makes a fine home base if you’re heading out to dig your own.

The best way to eat razor clams, as everyone including Earnhardt agrees, is right away, just cleaned, dredged lightly in flour and fried in butter. But razor-clam chowder is a special treat, the delicate clams lending a bouncy texture and a perfectly light oceanic flavor.

Earnhardt’s recipe — which she’ll include in a Tokeland Hotel cookbook when she finds the time to put it together — starts, propitiously, with frying bacon in a half-stick of butter. The celery and shallot get cooked only briefly, maintaining a little crunchy life in the chowder. Don’t chop the clams too fine; you don’t want them to get lost.

If you can’t go dig your own razor clams (or go eat chowder at the Tokeland Hotel), you can get them frozen from Alaska at Pike Place Fish Market (where they throw the fish), both on-site and online; Uwajimaya stocks frozen ones, too.