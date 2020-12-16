A recipe box full of memories

Every year when I pull out my collection of Christmas cookie recipes, it’s like shuffling through the pages of my life.

One of my all-time favorites is from what I like to call my starter collection, recipes culled from family and friends on the eve of my wedding. I hunted and pecked them onto 3-by-5 index cards on an old portable electric typewriter in my childhood bedroom and proudly tucked them into the sleeves of a Precious Moments recipe book I received as a shower gift.

The marriage and the recipe book didn’t last, but, oh, the recipes. They are my living history in the kitchen. A life well-baked.

I make the same rolled sugar cookies every year, using the same cutters my mother did, rolling them out with my grandmother’s nicked and battered rolling pin, which was handmade by her father.

But it’s the stories behind three other cookies in my collection that best conjure up Christmas in my kitchen.

The first cookie may be known to the rest of the world as Snowballs, but they are known in my family as Elephant Meat Cookies. They have made an appearance at nearly every one of my Christmas spreads except maybe in the lean years when toy buying superseded pecan buying for the delicate dough that wraps around a Hershey’s Kiss.