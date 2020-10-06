A Taste of Germany: Don’t call it heavy, let’s call it hearty

I highly recommend using veal, if you can find it (I had to go to a butcher) and afford it. A lot of people and some restaurants make schnitzels from pork, but that is a choice made more out of frugality than flavor. There is nothing like a mild and tender veal schnitzel, unless it is a veal schnitzel topped with a luscious egg, the yolk dripping slowly down its side, and salty capers and anchovies.

If you don’t care for the toppings, a regular old wiener schnitzel, which is just the breaded cutlet, is wonderful, too.

To contrast with the rustic schnitzel, I decided to add a little refinement to my table. Nothing is more refined than a sauce made from cognac and cream.

Because it is German, this particular sauce was served with pork. I took the most tender part of the pig, the tenderloin, and sliced it into thin medallions. These I browned and simmered in a sauce redolent not only of cognac and cream, but also mushrooms (a full pound of them for four servings), shallots and the sweet German wine Riesling.

You might be tempted to worry, as I did for a moment, that the natural sweetness of the wine and the pork might result in a dish that was overly cloying. But it did not. The savory mushrooms and smooth, rich cream effectively neutralize the sweetness and create an impressive, sophisticated meal.