1 cup sweetened, shredded dried coconut

2 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons sugar

Zest of 1 lime, finely grated

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

In a large bowl, beat 3/4 cup sugar and egg yolks until light and fluffy. Stir in milk, vanilla extract, flours and baking powder, and combine to mix gently.

In a separate bowl, beat egg whites to soft peaks; add cream of tartar after 20 seconds. Gradually add the remaining 1/4 cup sugar and continue beating until the whites are glossy and firm. Gently fold the whites into the yolk mixture.

Spoon batter into prepared pan and bake for 15 minutes. Then rotate pan and bake for another 10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Let cool for at least 1 hour. Pierce the cake all over with a fork.

Prepare soaking mixture by combining the 3 milks and vanilla. Slowly spoon the liquid over cake. It will look like a lot of milk, and the cake might even float briefly. Don’t panic.