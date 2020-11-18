Ace your holiday desserts

Pies, cakes and puddings are the last act of a Thanksgiving feast. They steal the show with their flaky crusts, luscious fillings, moist crumbs, creamy custards, crunchy strudels and ethereal frostings.
Here are a couple of show-stopping desserts to finish off your feast.
When baked, the batter turns into a creamy custard, and with the cranberries, it is sweet and tart at the same time. Make sure ingredients are at room temperature.
Cranberry Clafouti
- 1 (12 ounce) bag fresh cranberries
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 4 large eggs
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup Grand Marnier
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 6 tablespoons flour
- 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
Grease a 9-inch round baking dish, and spread cranberries evenly over the bottom.
Whisk together milk, cream and eggs in a bowl. Add granulated sugar, liqueur, vanilla and salt. Gradually add flour, whisking constantly until smooth. Pour egg mixture through a sieve over cranberries.
Bake until edges puff but center still jiggles slightly, for about 30 minutes.
Let cool 30 minutes, then dust with powdered sugar.
Makes 8 servings.
Recipe from: Allrecipes magazine, November 2015
If you like coconut, you will love this moist and rich twist on a tres leches cake.
Coconut Tres Leches Cake
For cake:
- 1 cup sugar, divided
- 5 eggs, separated
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup coconut flour
- 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
For soaking mixture:
- 1 (13-1/2 ounce) can coconut milk
- 1 (14 ounce) can condensed milk
- 1-1/2 cups whole milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
For topping:
- 1 cup sweetened, shredded dried coconut
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- Zest of 1 lime, finely grated
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
In a large bowl, beat 3/4 cup sugar and egg yolks until light and fluffy. Stir in milk, vanilla extract, flours and baking powder, and combine to mix gently.
In a separate bowl, beat egg whites to soft peaks; add cream of tartar after 20 seconds. Gradually add the remaining 1/4 cup sugar and continue beating until the whites are glossy and firm. Gently fold the whites into the yolk mixture.
Spoon batter into prepared pan and bake for 15 minutes. Then rotate pan and bake for another 10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Let cool for at least 1 hour. Pierce the cake all over with a fork.
Prepare soaking mixture by combining the 3 milks and vanilla. Slowly spoon the liquid over cake. It will look like a lot of milk, and the cake might even float briefly. Don’t panic.
While the cake soaks, prepare the topping. After cake is baked, spread coconut onto a baking sheet and pop into oven to toast. Check on it every 3 to 4 minutes and make sure it does not burn. It should be toasted in about 8 minutes.
In a bowl, whisk cream, sugar and lime zest until stiff peaks form. Spread whipping cream over the cake and sprinkle the toasted coconut on top.
Makes 10 to 12 servings.
Recipe adapted from: “Food52 Baking” by editors of Food52;
Ten Speed Press; $22.99
Arthi Subramaniam is the Food & Flavor editor for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Email her at asubramaniam@post-gazette.com.
