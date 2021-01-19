As poké bowl joints grow, learn how to make the Hawaiian specialty at home

For something so cool, poké is really hot.

The combination of chopped raw fish, rice and vegetables — pronounced POH-keh — started in Hawaii, where you can pick it up like fast food. Now poké is spreading across the country to restaurant appetizer menus and dedicated poké bars.

It’s even better to make poké bowls at home. Get the right ingredients, do a little chopping and you have a simple, satisfying meal. You can even throw a poké party and let guests fill their bowls with the base, fish, toppings and sauce they prefer.

Fish is a crucial part of a poké bowl. Tuna is traditional in Hawaii, but you can use other kinds of firm thick fish. Thin flaky fish, such as flounder, will not hold together in cubes as well. Cooked shrimp or crawfish also are good. Some poké bars offer cooked chicken or tofu for those who don’t like fish. The Food Network’s Aarti Sequeira has used roasted beet cubes to make vegetarian poké.