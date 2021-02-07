Bitter melon an Asian favorite. Here are 3 ways to cook it

She particularly loves it in a stew, where the bitterness can be toned down with tamarind, coconut, chili and salt. Her mother also cooked it in rings dipped in chickpea flour and dusted it with chili powder and salt after deep-frying it.

412 Food Rescue co-founder Leah Lizarondo, who was born and raised in the Philippines, can relate to its taste. She, too, hated the way it burned on her tongue as a child and only came to appreciate it as a grown-up.

It’s now a favorite. In fact, she noted in an email, her mother, Aida, who’s been staying with her during the pandemic, has made her favorite stew with it many times during the past few months. Known as ginisang ampalaya at hipon, it features the addition of shrimp, tomatoes, onion and scrambled egg.

When she serves the fruit to someone who’s unfamiliar with it, Lizarondo will sometimes first soak the melon in lemon water to make it less acrid. But only rarely, because when you’re eating bitter melon, she says, the bitterness is the point.

Thought to have originated in India before making its way to China in the 14th century, there are two varieties of bitter melon: Chinese bitter melon (known as ku gua or lai gua) is less pebbly than the spiky Indian counterpart (known as paavakai in Tamil or karela in Hindi). Some say it also tastes less bitter.