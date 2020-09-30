Brats, sausages star in Oktoberfest menu

One of fall’s biggest communal parties is Oktoberfest, an annual festival that takes place in Munich, Germany, over a two-week period and ending on the first Sunday in October.

The festival originated on Oct. 12, 1810, in celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The festival concluded five days later with a horse race in an open area that came to be called Theresienwiese (“Therese’s green”). The following year the race was combined with a state agricultural fair, and in 1818 booths serving food and drink were introduced.

By the late 20th century the booths had developed into large beer halls made of plywood, with interior balconies and bandstands. Each of the Munich brewers erects one of the temporary structures, with seating capacities of some 6,000. The mayor of Munich taps the first keg to open the festival. Total beer consumption during Oktoberfest is upwards of about 2 million gallons. The breweries are also represented in parades that feature beer wagons and floats along with people in folk costumes.

Oktoberfest began, Sept. 19 and ends Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Note: the 2020 event in Munich was canceled.)

Celebrate your German roots or simply fill that hungry tummy with this hearty ethnic dish.