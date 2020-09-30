Braunschweiger: The forgotten pleasure

Braunschweiger is a polarizing food. Hauté cuisine, it’s not. Advocates love it, critics diss it, and many uninitiated young souls haven’t a clue what it is.

It’s a type of German pork-liver sausage, sometimes called liverwurst. Found in the deli, it’s soft, spreadable and nearly always smoked. Where do you stand on the subject of braunschweiger?

Here’s my take. I contend that the classic braunschweiger lunch meat is way more than that. It is a gateway sausage, a precursor of today’s fashionable artisan-made pates, salumi and charcuterie.

Grandma might have some braunschweiger in the fridge, especially if she’s German. To her and many older folks, it’s comfort food. One of the earliest sightings of braunschweiger — named for the German town of Braunschweig — was in 1934, and it gained popularity during pre- and post-World War II years. It became, and remains, an iconic lunch-box staple.

By 1840, Pittsburgh’s population was made up mainly of Germans, Scotch-Irish and English immigrants, according to a researcher at the Heinz History Center. Around that time, half the population in both Pittsburgh and the city of Allegheny (now the North Side neighborhood of Pittsburgh) was German. Part of the North Side, then home to many breweries, still is called “Deutschtown.”