Vinegar has been around for more than 10,000 years.

From a nutrition standpoint, vinegar is low in calories, fat, sodium and carbohydrates. It is added to dishes to enhance taste, tenderize meats and preserve foods.

Since vinegar can be made from anything with sugar, there are too many different types to count. Here are a few of the main type of vinegar available in most grocery stores:

Distilled white vinegar: A clear, colorless vinegar made by fermenting grains, it has a mellow aroma, tart acid flavor and does not affect the color of the light-colored vegetables or fruits. It is used frequently in pickling.

Apple cider vinegar: Made from crushed, strained apples, it has a mellow, fruity flavor that blends well with spices. However, it will darken most vegetables and fruits.

Malt vinegar: Made from grain and is strongly flavored, it is best with food such as fish and chips, cold meats, or with relishes and chutneys.

Balsamic vinegar: Made from aging pressed grapes, balsamic vinegar is much darker and has more complex flavors than most other vinegars. Add it to greens and salads, or pair with earthy mushrooms, quinoa, whole grains, or beans.

Rice vinegar: Made from rice with a milder, sweeter flavor. Used for dishes with Asian flavors like sushi, pickled vegetables and stir-fries.

The shelf life of vinegar depends on the type and how it is stored. The best way to store it is in its original airtight container in a cool dark place like the pantry, away from heat sources.

Vinegar’s flavor can also be preserved if it is stored in the refrigerator. Manufacturers place a “Use By” or “Best By” date on the bottle, but it only indicates for what time period the product should be of best quality.

<&underline>Asian Peanut Beef and Pasta</&underline>

8 ounces of uncooked spaghetti

1-1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 pound beef top round steak, trimmed and cut into 1/8-inch thick strips

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon vinegar (apple cider or rice vinegar)

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

1 cup diced cucumber, seeded

1/2 cup finely chopped green onions

1/4 cup peanuts, crushed

Wash hands with soap and water. Clean the cucumber by scrubbing with a clean vegetable brush under running water, seed and dice. Clean the green onions by gently rubbing under cold running water; chop.

Cook pasta according to package directions. Set aside.

In a large nonstick skillet or wok, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add beef in small batches and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes or until the meat is browned and reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F on a food thermometer. Set aside and keep warm.

Return the skillet to medium heat. Add soy sauce, water, vinegar, sugar, ginger, garlic, peanut butter and red pepper, if desired. Cook while stirring frequently, for 2-3 minutes or until thick and bubbly.

Add cooked noodles, beef and cucumbers and toss to coat. Sprinkle with green onions and crushed peanuts. Serve immediately.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1-1/2 cups): Calories 350, total fat 13g, saturated fat 3g, cholesterol 35mg, sodium 450mg, total carbohydrates 34g, fiber 1g, total sugars 4g, includes 2g added sugars, protein 26g.