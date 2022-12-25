Cami Wells: Alcohol and your health

Do you enjoy a drink now and then? Many of us do, often when socializing with friends and family.

There are some people who should not drink alcohol at all including women who are or who might be pregnant, people under the legal drinking age, or those who have certain health conditions.

The latest Dietary Guidelines recommends people who do not drink alcohol should not start drinking for any reason.

Adults of legal drinking age who choose to drink should do so in moderation. For men, this could mean limiting yourself to two drinks or less on days when alcohol is consumed. For women, this could mean limiting yourself to one drink or less on days when alcohol is consumed.

For adults who choose to drink alcohol, drinking less is better for their health than drinking more. The following count as one alcoholic drink:

12 ounces of regular beer (5% alcohol)

5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol)

1.5 ounces of 80-proof distilled spirits (40% alcohol)

How does alcohol affect your long-term health? Over time, excessive alcohol use can lead to the development of chronic diseases and other serious problems including:

High blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease and digestive problems.

Cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, voice box, liver, colon and rectum.

Weakening of the immune system, increasing the chances of getting sick.

Learning and memory problems, including dementia and poor school performance.

Mental health problems, including depression and anxiety.

Social problems, including family problems, job-related problems, and unemployment.

Alcohol use disorders, or alcohol dependence.

Alcohol has calories but few nutrients. Count your drink calories when working to stay within your daily calorie allowance. These can come from both alcohol and other ingredients in the drinks, such as soda, juice and added sugars.

Keep other ingredients and portion size in mind as total calories can vary based on the type of drink.

Roasted Parmesan Rutabaga Fries

2 medium rutabagas, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, peeled

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese, grated

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Spray a large baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Cut rutabagas into 1/4 inch-thick wedges. Place rutabaga wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with garlic and Italian seasoning. Toss to coat evenly.

Spread the rutabaga wedges in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes or until they start to brown. Flip the wedges over and bake for another 10-15 minutes or until the wedges are soft on the inside and well-browned, cooked through, and crispy on the outside. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve immediately.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 4 (1 cup) servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1 cup): Calories 110, total fat 4g, saturated fat 1g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 50mg, total carbohydrates 18g, fiber 5g, total sugars 9g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 3g.