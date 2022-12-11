Cami Wells: Are you getting enough iron?

Iron is a mineral that the body needs for growth and development.

Your body uses iron to make hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to all parts of the body, and myoglobin, a protein that provides oxygen to muscles. Your body also needs iron to make some hormones.

According to the World Health Organization, iron deficiency anemia is one of the most common nutrient deficiencies in the world. It can be caused by a low dietary intake of iron, poor iron absorption, or excessive blood loss. Groups that are at an increased risk for iron deficiency include children and adolescents, pregnant women, women of child-bearing age and athletes.

How much iron do I need? The Recommended Dietary Allowance for iron for all age groups of men and post-menopausal women is 8 mg/day, and the RDA for iron for pre-menopausal women is 18 mg/day. The difference in values between the two groups is primarily related to the need to replace iron losses due to menstruation.

Dietary sources of iron are found in two forms: heme iron and nonheme iron. Heme sources are provided by animal products (meats) and are more easily absorbed. Approximately 40% of iron found in meat is heme, with the best sources being liver, seafood, fish, lean meat and poultry.

Nonheme iron is provided from plant sources. It is less efficiently absorbed. Nonheme sources that are high in iron include cooked spinach, tofu, beans, eggs, nuts, whole grains and fortified grain products. Your body absorbs iron from plant sources better when you eat it with meat, poultry or seafood, and foods that contain vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, strawberries, sweet peppers, tomatoes and broccoli.

It is unlikely that you will get too much iron from food. However, it is possible to get too much from supplements. In some cases, an iron supplement is needed, so check with your health-care provider for more details. Keep iron supplements out of reach of children.

<&underline>Skillet Lasagna</&underline>

1/2 pound lean ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced; or ½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 cup water

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano (optional)

1/2 teaspoon dried basil (optional)

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

3 cups whole wheat egg noodles, uncooked

1 (10 ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

2 ounces Mozzarella cheese, shredded

In a large skillet, brown ground beef, onion, and garlic. Cook until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F as measured with a food thermometer. Drain fat.

Add tomato sauce, water, oregano, basil and salt if desired. Bring to a boil. Add noodles and stir. Cover and boil gently for 5 minutes.

Break up thawed spinach in small pieces. Stir in skillet mixture. Bring to a boil. Cover and boil gently for 5 minutes. Stir mixture again.

Spoon cottage cheese on top. Sprinkle with cheese.

Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for about 10 minutes or until noodles are tender and mixture is hot and bubbly. Add water if it gets too thick.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 280, total fat 9g, saturated fat 4g, cholesterol 50mg, sodium 500mg, total carbohydrates 31g, fiber 4g, total sugars 6 g, protein 22g, vitamin a 120%, vitamin c 30%, calcium 20%, iron 20%.