Cross contamination is one of the main causes of foodborne illness.

It is the transfer of harmful bacteria to food from other foods, cutting boards, utensils, etc. This is especially true when handling raw meat, poultry, eggs and seafood, so keep these foods and their juices away from already cooked or ready-to-eat foods.

By following these simple steps, you can prevent cross-contamination and reduce the risk of foodborne illness.

When shopping: Separate raw meat, poultry and seafood from other foods in your grocery-shopping cart. Place these foods in plastic bags to prevent their juices from dripping onto other foods. It is also best to separate these foods from other foods at check out and in your grocery bags.

When refrigerating food: Place raw meat, poultry and seafood in containers or sealed plastic bags to prevent their juices from dripping onto other foods. Raw juices often contain harmful bacteria. Store eggs in their original carton and refrigerate as soon as possible. Never reuse packaging materials from raw meat or poultry with other food items.

When preparing food: Wash hands and surfaces often. Harmful bacteria can spread throughout the kitchen and get onto cutting boards, utensils and counter tops. Use hot, soapy water and paper towels or clean cloths to wipe up kitchen surfaces or spills. Wash cloths often in the hot cycle of your washing machine.

Wash cutting boards, dishes and counter tops with hot, soapy water after preparing each food item and before you go on to the next item. A solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of water may be used to sanitize surfaces and utensils.

When using a cutting board: Always use a clean cutting board. If possible, use one cutting board for fresh produce and a separate one for raw meat, poultry, and seafood. Once cutting boards become excessively worn or develop hard-to-clean grooves, replace them.

When storing leftovers: Refrigerate or freeze leftovers within 2 hours or sooner in clean, shallow, covered containers to prevent harmful bacteria from multiplying. Never reuse packaging materials from raw meat or poultry with other food items.

Here is an easy recipe that is perfect for busy nights.

Air Fryer Green Beans

2 cups fresh green beans

1/2 teaspoon of vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Wash hands with soap and water. Wash beans in cool running water.

Place green beans in a food-safe plastic bag or medium-sized bowl. Add oil with salt and pepper to taste. Shake or stir to evenly coat.

Transfer beans to air fryer to cook at 375 degrees F for 10 minutes. Shake basket at 5 minutes.

Remove from air fryer basket and enjoy.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1/2 cup): Calories 80, total fat 2.5g saturated fat 0g cholesterol 0mg sodium 10mg total carbohydrates 14g fiber 5g total sugars 7g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 4g, vitamin d 0%, calcium 6%, iron 10%, potassium 8%.