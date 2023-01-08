Cami Wells: Can pizza be a healthy option?

Pizza is a favorite meal for many of us.

It can be picked up on the way home from work or popped in the oven from the freezer. If you live in the right place, it can be delivered right to your door.

But pizza has a reputation for being unhealthy as well as being high in fat and calories. All of this can be true, but pizza can also be a healthy option for most people.

Start by thinking about MyPlate for healthy eating. MyPlate recommends eating foods from each food group at every meal. Pizza can be a “no-brainer” as every food group can easily be included. It is the food choices you make that can make a healthy pizza.

Consider making your own pizza at home. Making your own pizza allows for more nourishing ingredients, starting with the crust. Using whole wheat flour for a homemade crust would increase your fiber.

Other crust options include whole wheat pita bread, English muffins, tortillas, French bread or frozen bread dough. Most grocery stores offer premade packaged crusts that are very convenient and tasty, too. There are also refrigerated pizza dough and pizza crusts mixes available.

If you are eating out, ask the restaurant staff if they serve whole grain crust options for their pizza. Next, add veggies and fruits. In addition to a tomato sauce, try adding other vegetables. Peppers and onions are traditional but consider others your family likes. Why not add zucchini or spinach? Fruit, pineapple and mandarin oranges can add interest when paired with other ingredients.

Add lean protein such as Canadian bacon, chicken or lean hamburger. If you must have pepperoni or sausage, try the turkey versions of these to lower the amount of fat and sodium.

Finally, add some dairy — better known as cheese— to your pizza. Choose part-skim mozzarella and consider using or asking for less cheese on your pizza to reduce the fat and calories even more.

Including a salad or veggies as well as a piece of fruit can help round out the meal. Watch your portion size and by making these simple changes, pizza can be part of a healthy diet.

Easy Barbecue Chicken Pizza

1 loaf frozen bread dough, thawed

1 cup cooked chicken, cubed

3/4 cup barbecue sauce

3/4 cup Cheddar cheese, shredded

3/4 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a 12-inch pizza pan with cooking spray. Pat thawed bread dough out to fit pan and forming a half inch edge at rim.

Combine chicken and barbecue sauce; spread evenly over crust. Top with cheeses.

Bake about 20 minutes, until crust browns and cheese is bubbly.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 290, total fat 8g, saturated fat 3.5g, cholesterol 35mg, sodium 740mg, total carbohydrates 37g, fiber 1g, total sugars 12g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 15g