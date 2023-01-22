Cami Wells: Carrots cheap, nutritious and available all year ‘round

Not only are carrots one of the least expensive vegetables, but carrots are also in season all year — in winter, spring, summer and fall. You can find them fresh, frozen or canned.

“Baby cut carrots” are often called baby carrots but are actually cut down to 2-inch pieces from fully grown carrots.

Most of us remember being told by our parents “carrots are good for your eyes” to convince us to eat these crunchy vegetables. The deep yellow to deep orange color of carrots indicates they are an excellent source of carotene, which your body turns into the antioxidant vitamin A. They are also a good source of vitamin C (also an antioxidant) and fiber. Carrots are fat-free, cholesterol-free and low in sodium. A medium carrot contains about 30 calories.

Purchasing: Choose carrots that are firm and deep in color. Avoid carrots that are soft or split. Visible dirt should be scrubbed and rinsed off carrots before using them.

Storing: If the green tops are still attached, cut them off. Store carrots without the green tops in a plastic bag in the refrigerator. Carrots can be stored in the refrigerator for two to three weeks from the date of purchase. Don’t store on the counter at room temperature.

Preparation: Carrot sticks or baby cut carrots are a great portable snack. Pack them for work, activities or when you travel.

Here are more ideas for using carrots:

Add diced or shredded carrots to your favorite soup, salad or slaw.

Make a smoothie with cooked carrots, pineapple, and yogurt.

Carrots are perfect for dipping! Try hummus, peanut butter or a DIY dip made of yogurt mixed with herbs and spices.

Add to a stir-fry.

Roast carrots with a glaze or seasonings and serve as a side dish.

Add to pasta salad or salad greens.

Carrot and Apple Salad

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 carrots, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water

1 tart apple, such as Granny Smith, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water

In a large bowl, combine honey, olive oil, vinegar, and salt.

Peel the carrots. Cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

Blanch the carrots. Bring a medium saucepan, half full of water to a boil. Add carrots and blanch for about 2 minutes. Drain. Add cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain and pat dry.

Cut apple and remove the core. Cut into fourths. Cut crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

Add carrots and apple to dressing. Stir to combine.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 130, total fat 7g, saturated fat 1g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 310mg, total carbohydrates 18g, fiber 2g, total sugars 15g, includes 9g added sugars, protein 1g.